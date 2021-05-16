The peloton of riders at the Giro d'Italia - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 10 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage gets under way at 1pm

Today's menu . . .

As you can see from the below profile of today's stage, there are a few lumps and bubs but just one categorised for the riders to deal with.

The category four Valico della Somma is just 6.8km long at an average gradient of 5% which should not cause too many problems, ahead of the fast-looking run-in to the line. As ever, there are two intermediate sprints, the first designed for the sprinters with points on offer in the race for the maglia ciclamino, while the second, positioned 17km out from the finish has bonus seconds up for grabs.

Stage 10 profile - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 10 – live updates

Anyway, here's what the official website says about the day ahead: "A short, rolling stage with a pan-flat finale. The route first takes in climbs up to Sella di Corno and Forca di Arrone, and then tackles one last ascent up to Valico della Somma (awarding KOM points).

"The route eventually levels out in the final part, running on broad and mostly straight roads. As the stage passes through several urban areas, roundabouts, traffic islands and street furniture will be found along the route. The final kilometres (see below map and profile of final 3km) are quite straight, up to 2,000m to the finish. Here the route features a right-hand bend, immediately followed by two left-hand bends that lead to the home stretch – at 1,300m out, with just a slight half-turn 500 m before the finish line, on tarmac road."

Stage 10 finale - Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 10 – live updates

In the absence of Caleb Ewan, the Lotto-Soudal sprinter that abandoned during Saturday's stage, the Australian's fellow sprinters – Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Emirates) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) will all be hoping to land the final stage before tomorrow's rest day. Equally Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Qhubeka-Assos), along with another Italian Davide Cimolai, will be desperate to end their barren runs.

Catch up: Highlights from yesterday's stage

Ciao!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia, the 139-kilometre run from L’Aquila to Foligno.

Following two mountainous days that saw a little shuffling of the general and mountains classification pack, the focus today should, in theory, switch back to the fast men of the peloton. But before we have a look at the day ahead, now is probably an opportune time to remind you of the top three riders in all of the main classifications, in other words the ones that are deemed worthy of a leader's jersey.

The Giro d'Italia puts the mountains behind itself for a few days - GETTY IMAGES

After winning Sunday's stage – the first grand tour stage of his career – Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), the 24-year-old Colombian, took the lead in both the general and youth classification and will for the first time wear the maglia rosa, or the pink jersey, today.

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) will spend a fifth day in the maglia ciclamino, the cyclamen jersey, as leader in the points competition.

Geoffrey Bouchard (Ag2r-Citroën) took control of the maglia azzurra, the blue jersey, after the Frenchman got in the day's breakaway before going on to scoop up the points atop numerous categorised climbs during Sunday's stage, though the winner of the mountains jersey at the Vuelta a España in 2019 has Bernal breathing down his neck having won the stage to earn a whopping 40 points.

The top three in the youth classification mirrors that of the overall and so Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will wear the maglia bianca, or the white jersey, on behalf of Bernal.