Giro d'Italia 2020, stage two and Liege-Bastogne-Liege: live updates

12:07 PM
Giro d'Italia — stage two: 110km to go
Back over in Italy, Thomas De Gendt has just gone level with Rick Zabel (Israel Start-up Nation) in the mountains classification after the Belgian won a sprint atop the first of two categorised climbs in today's stage. De Gendt added opened his account in that particular competition with three points atop the Santa Ninfa climb. There are another three points on offer at the finish. If the winner of this stage if neither De Gendt or Zabel then the jersey will go today's victor.
12:01 PM
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: 120km to go
Two categorised climbs down, 'just' nine to follow. This group of riders in the breakaway have seen their advantage drop to below four minutes.
🏁 - 134,5km— Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) October 4, 2020
Le groupe de tête passe la côte de Saint-Roch ⛰ avec une avance de 4'32 sur le peloton !
Here is the breakaway in the côte de Saint-Roch ⛰ with an advantage of 4'32" on the peloton!#LBL pic.twitter.com/qssljXMNQ4
11:53 AM
Giro d'Italia — stage two: 115km to go
Stage two got under way around 50 minutes ago when breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) wasted little time in thrusting his nose into the wind on a what looked like a tough start to the day. The Belgian was soon joined by Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Etienne van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM) to form the breakaway group for the day. With 32km of racing already put into their legs, the quintet has an advantage of three minutes on the peloton. As holders of the maglia rosa, Ineos Grenadiers are controlling the bunch with the former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis doing much of the work on the front.
11:43 AM
Deignan hails team-mates following Liège win
"I’m really, really happy! What a team performance and I was the lucky one who got to finish it off. It was a really hard race, but Anna Plichta and Tayler Wiles did an amazing job looking after me in the beginning. I didn’t have to worry that it was pretty dangerous and wet. They delivered me perfectly in position to where I eventually jumped to the break that Ellen [van Dijk] was in.
"I just felt the moment, and I think that comes from having confidence of being in this team and having directors who allow us to race on instinct. There’s no fear of failure. It was Ellen who said to me: 'Lizzie, you have to go on La Redoute', and I did, and didn’t look back, and I just won. [I knew I had won] In the last 500 metres. It was really close, Grace Brown was coming up really hot behind me and I knew how good of a time trialist she is and I was getting more and more legless. I’m just really delighted!
"It’s been an up and down year for everybody, personally and professionally, and credit to my team-mates, staff and sponsors that I’m just able to focus on being a professional athlete because there are so many other things just now that are so difficult. This is the simple part and I’m supported by the best team in the world so I feel lucky."
11:40 AM
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: 132km to go
Having set off from Liège a little over three hours ago, the race leaders have reached Bastogne and are heading towards Côte de Saint-Roch, the second categorised climb of the day, on the loop back towards Liège.
The weather is typically Belgian, though to be honest it could be much, much worse. The temperature is 9°C and there's a light wind of around 14 km/h. A number of riders are dressed in leg warmers and gilets or rain capes.
A nine-man breakaway comprising Iñigo Elosegui (Movistar), Valentin Ferron (Total Direct Énergie), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Kobe Goossens (Lotto-Soudal), Gino Mäder (NTT), Kenny Molly (Bingoal WB), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Énergie), Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal WB) and Michael Schär (CCC) lead by 4min 25sec, as they have done since more or less the start of proceedings.
11:10 AM
Hello
And welcome to our live rolling blog which will be a little different to the usual, hopefully, fairly detailed explanation of what is going out on the road. Due to the packed nature of the cycling calendar, we are going to do our best to juggle our resources and keep you up to speed with what is going on in the men's edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and stage two at the Giro d'Italia.
Earlier today British rider Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) won the women's edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège ahead of Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) and Ellen van Dijk (Trek-Segafredo). Another Briton, Hannah Barnes (Canyon-Sram) finished a highly creditable sixth a couple of seconds behind Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) and Amy Pieters (Boels-Dolmans).
It was the third big victory for Deignan this season following wins at La Course by Le Tour de France and GP de Plouay, and the second monument of her career adding to the Tour of Flanders title she took back in 2016. Hopefully we will be getting a race report soon.
So, what's on the menu for the men today? First to Liège-Bastogne-Liège. As I am sure you will know Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the second one-day race in the Ardennes region within days following La Flèche Wallonne, is the third monument of the season and the oldest of all — La Doyenne — having started in 1892.
While the race may lack some of the romance of the cobbled classics — particularly the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix — it is widely regarded as one of the toughest one-day races in the calendar.
The course, put simply, is a brute. Although there are just 11 recognised climbs — Côte de la Roche en Ardenne, Côte de Saint-Roch, Côte de Mont le Soie, Côte de Wanne, Côte de Stockeu, Côte de la Haute-Levée, Col du Rosier, Col du Maquisard, Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons — the route offers riders few opportunities to recover between the short, but vicious, climbs that pepper the course.
Within the final 36 kilometres of the 257km route three nasty little climbs — Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges and Côte de La Roche-aux-Faucons — all with average gradients of around eight per cent or more that will test the riders and end the hopes of those not strong enough to stay within distance of the key protagonists.
Last year's winner Jakob Fuglsang will not defend his title as he is currently racing at the Giro, although there is a staggeringly good field in the Ardennes. Newly crowned world champion Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is showing off his rainbow bands for the first time and is one of the pre-race favourites, though there will be no gifts handed to the Frenchman today.
Marc Hirschi (Sunweb), winner of this week's Flèche Wallonne, Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), former winner Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma), Michal Kwiatkowski (Ineos Grenadiers), Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC), Omar Fraile (Astana), Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Benoît Cosnefroy (AgGr-La Mondiale), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis Solutions Crédits) are the start names in action. It will also be interesting to see how Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) fares. And finally, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) who won the shortened BinckBank Tour on Saturday is a late entrant.
And in Italy, the second stage of the Giro d'Italia looks a little like this . . .
One would imagine this sort of stage would suit a breakaway, but I'm not going to waste too much time speculating what's going to happen, but instead I will let the riders write their own stories.
Regular readers will know that ordinarily we cover each stage or race from the beginning, however we have made a few minor tweaks to how we are reporting throughout this busiest of months and so today's live reporting will get under way at 12.30pm.