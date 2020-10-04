Giro d'Italia 2020, stage two and Liege-Bastogne-Liege: live updates

12:07 PM

Giro d'Italia — stage two: 110km to go

Back over in Italy, Thomas De Gendt has just gone level with Rick Zabel (Israel Start-up Nation) in the mountains classification after the Belgian won a sprint atop the first of two categorised climbs in today's stage. De Gendt added opened his account in that particular competition with three points atop the Santa Ninfa climb. There are another three points on offer at the finish. If the winner of this stage if neither De Gendt or Zabel then the jersey will go today's victor.

12:01 PM

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: 120km to go

Two categorised climbs down, 'just' nine to follow. This group of riders in the breakaway have seen their advantage drop to below four minutes.

🏁 - 134,5km



Le groupe de tête passe la côte de Saint-Roch ⛰ avec une avance de 4'32 sur le peloton !



Here is the breakaway in the côte de Saint-Roch ⛰ with an advantage of 4'32" on the peloton!#LBL pic.twitter.com/qssljXMNQ4







— Liège-Bastogne-Liège (@LiegeBastogneL) October 4, 2020

11:53 AM

Giro d'Italia — stage two: 115km to go

Stage two got under way around 50 minutes ago when breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) wasted little time in thrusting his nose into the wind on a what looked like a tough start to the day. The Belgian was soon joined by Mattia Bais (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Ben Gastauer (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Etienne van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM) to form the breakaway group for the day. With 32km of racing already put into their legs, the quintet has an advantage of three minutes on the peloton. As holders of the maglia rosa, Ineos Grenadiers are controlling the bunch with the former world time trial champion Rohan Dennis doing much of the work on the front.

11:43 AM

Deignan hails team-mates following Liège win

"I’m really, really happy! What a team performance and I was the lucky one who got to finish it off. It was a really hard race, but Anna Plichta and Tayler Wiles did an amazing job looking after me in the beginning. I didn’t have to worry that it was pretty dangerous and wet. They delivered me perfectly in position to where I eventually jumped to the break that Ellen [van Dijk] was in.

Lizzie Deignan is flanked by Grace Brown (left) and team-mate Ellen van Dijk in Liege on Sunday

"I just felt the moment, and I think that comes from having confidence of being in this team and having directors who allow us to race on instinct. There’s no fear of failure. It was Ellen who said to me: 'Lizzie, you have to go on La Redoute', and I did, and didn’t look back, and I just won. [I knew I had won] In the last 500 metres. It was really close, Grace Brown was coming up really hot behind me and I knew how good of a time trialist she is and I was getting more and more legless. I’m just really delighted!

"It’s been an up and down year for everybody, personally and professionally, and credit to my team-mates, staff and sponsors that I’m just able to focus on being a professional athlete because there are so many other things just now that are so difficult. This is the simple part and I’m supported by the best team in the world so I feel lucky."

11:40 AM

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: 132km to go

Having set off from Liège a little over three hours ago, the race leaders have reached Bastogne and are heading towards Côte de Saint-Roch, the second categorised climb of the day, on the loop back towards Liège.

