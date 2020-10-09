Arnaud Demare completes hat-trick of Giro d'Italia stage wins as Simon Yates survives scare in the crosswinds

Arnaud Démare took his third stage win of the Giro d'Italia with relative ease as he beat Peter Sagan in a scrappy sprint in Brindisi.

Michael Matthews (Sunweb) edged out British champion Ben Swift for third place at the end of stage seven from Matera but none of them could match Démare (Groupama-FDJ), who raised him arms in celebration for a second day running.

The relatively flat 143km stage looked like it might offer respite on paper, but in reality crosswinds made for a day of tension and drama, reflected in an average speed of 51.6kmh as the pressure was on all day.

Ultimately there was no change in the general classification, with Deceuninck-Quick Step's Joao Almeida retaining his 48-second lead over Pello Bilbao of Bahrain-McLaren in the battle for pink while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) remained within 90 seconds.

Others — including Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) — were grateful to avoid losses after being caught on the wrong side of splits earlier in the day.

It all came back together for the final 20km to set up the bunch sprint to the finish but it was a messy affair, with no one able to find the room to challenge Démare.

The ease of his victories both here and on Thursday will fuel the continuing debate over why the French national champion was left out of the Tour de France last month, but for now he can enjoy his successes here.

"My team-mates have made the difference even more than the great confidence I have these days," the Groupama-FDJ rider said. "I opened my sprint at a right time. I felt the presence of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) close to me. I'm happy I made it again. It is extraordinary."

Sagan, riding in his debut Giro, took a familiar second place — his third of the race — as he still seeks a first win in the Italian Grand Tour.

The pace had been up from the moment the flag dropped, with a breakaway including Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) standing no chance as echelons began to rip through the peloton within the first 15 kilometres.

Nibali and Kruijswijk stuck with Almeida in the front group but Fuglsang found himself in the second group on the road and Yates was part of a third group on the road, almost a minute down at one point despite the best efforts of his Mitchelton-Scott team.

The race came back together again with 75km to go but Fuglsang was then held up by a small crash, and the drama continued when a bigger spill — seemingly caused by poor barrier placement at the 45km-to-go marker — split the pack once again.

Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) remains the best placed Briton in 19th place, three minutes and 18 seconds down, with James Knox (Deceuninck-Quick Step) in 20th and Yates still 21st at three minutes and 52 seconds.

He's done it again, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) has won his third stage at this year's Giro d'Italia to tighten his grip on the maglia ciclamino as leader in the points classification. It was a bit of a scrappy sprint, but the Frenchman made that look easy and in the end won at a canter. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) is runner-up while Michael Matthews (Sunweb) was third. Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in fifth place and Alvaro Hodeg, Deceuninck-Quick Step's Colombian sprinter with Scottish ancestry, took fifth.

Hodeg's team-mate Joao Almeida finished safely in the bunch on the same time as Démare ​to keep hold of his maglia rosa as overall leader.

Arnaud Démare is perfectly positioned behind a couple of team-mates, but everybody is fighting for the in-form sprinter's wheel.

Groupama-FDJ are sitting off the shoulder of Jumbo-Visma, hoping to set up their man Arnaud Démare for a third stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia, and a second win in two days from the man that was left at home during last month's Tour de France.

Jumbo-Visma take over on the front, protecting Steven Kruijswijk.

As the speed ramps up, the peloton switches into an arrow-head formation. Deceuninck-Quick Step are still drilling it on the front, are they going for the stage win here today, and if so who is their man: Davide Ballerini or more likely Alvaro Hodeg?

5km to go

Israel Start-up Nation have got into position on the opposite side of the road to Deceuninck-Quick Step, Movistar are there too.

7km to go

Still no movement. All is calm, before the expected storm.

9km to go

World hour record holder Victor Campenaerts is on the front, alongside Deceuninck-Quick Step, doing his best to shepherd NTT team-mate Domenico Pozzovivo towards the finish line in one piece.

10km to go

UAE Team Emirates are up at the front, riding alongside Ineos Grenadiers. Arnaud Démare has five team-mates guiding him towards the line.

12km to go

Waiting, still, for some movement.

13km to go

The entire width of the road is filled, around 15 riders tapping away shoulder-to-shoulder sitting, poised, ready for a potentially frenetic finale to the stage.

14km to go

Trek-Segafredo are keeping Vincenzo Nibali safe up near the front. Arnaud Démare is lingering towards the front too.

15km to go

Deceuninck-Quick Step power down the left-hand side of the road, with maglia rosa Joao Almeida under the watchful eye of his team-mates.

16km to go

Hello, what's this? It's a posse of Cofidis riders who are sitting dead centre of the peloton, protecting their sprinter Elia Viviani who has not won a race this season, perhaps struck down with the post-Deceuninck-Quick Step curse?

17.5km to go

The peloton is touching speeds of over 65km/h. Off the carriageway now and the road is a little rough, as they can be in Puglia.

20km to go

The leading group is bunching up as riders jostle for position on the wide dual carriageway they are currently speeding along. Both the general classification teams and those with sprinters who are hoping to challenge today will be wanting to avoid any more crashes or splits. It is a fairly twisty and technical run-in with a few potential pinch-points and so the next quarter-of-an-hour will be a very nervous period for these riders and their teams.

25km to go

All of the main sprinters — Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ), Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Michael Matthews (Sunweb), Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Elia Viviani (Cofidis) — are in the leading group on the road. While Démare may be the in-form sprinter having already won two stages, Gaviria, Matthews, Sagan and Viviani will all be desperate to prove themselves today.

30km to go

The crosswinds are back and all of the specialists in these conditions — your Jumbo-Vismas, Sunwebs and Deceuninck-Quick Steps — are all in the leading group.

The group is strung out in a long line. Ilnur Zakarin, by the way, is in the second group on the road at 41sec, Filippo Ganna is about another minute down the road and he has the young Belgian Harm Vanhoucke for company.

37.5km to go

Ilnur Zakarin and a couple of his CCC team-mates are in the group caught out by that crash, the gap is holding at 1min 15sec. Domenico Pozzovivo is having a nightmare today, once again the pint-sized Italian climber is in the chasing group.

40km to go

Amanuel Gebreigzabhier (NTT)looks to be in pain, Sean Bennett (EF Pro Cycling) also went down. Filippo Ganna was caught up behind the crash, but the world time trial champion is back on his bike. However, he is already around 1min 14sec down on the leading group.

44.km to go

A hug crash in the middle of the bunch has seen around 15 or 20 riders hit the deck. Absolute chaos.

It appeared to have been caused as the bunch passed beneath the 45km to go banner. A Jumbo-Visma rider edged out to his left in order to avoid a barrier, the squeeze caused by his movement led to the rider next to him going down.

45km to go

The peloton hits a wide open space, the terrain is panflat. Winds could cause havoc here.

50km to go

Manuele Boaro (Astana) wins the intermediate sprint, not that it was fiercely contested. Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick Step) was second, followed by Kamil Gradek (CCC), Jacopo Mosca (Trek-Segafredo) and Chad Haga (Sunweb).

52km to go

A couple of Groupama-FDJ riders hit the deck, while maglia rosa Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) is forced to put his foot down as he is caught up behind the spill.

55km to go

The two-man breakaway has, for the second time today, been reined back in by the bunch. Just under four kilometres from the intermediate sprint where there are also time bonuses on offer for the first three riders, so we may see some action from the general classification riders that are jostling for position at the head of the field.

60km to go

All is quiet out on the roads of Puglia. For now. Bahrain-McLaren, Astana, Jumbo-Visma, Sunweb and Deceuninck-Quick Step are all up near the front, as are Trek-Segafredo. There is a second intermediate sprint coming soon, likewise there will soon be a change in direction meaning that in the wind there is a threat of further splits. Simon Yatesis still riding quite a way down the bunch, which is normal for him, though a very dangerous tactic in these conditions.

65km to go

Simon Pellaud and Marco Frapporti hit the slightest of climbs, a drag really, with the peloton looming close behind.

70km to go

Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) lead the stage by 24sec.

75km to go — Fuglsang caught up behind crash!

Jakob Fuglsang and Harm Vanhoucke are caught out by a crash around a third of the way down the leading group. It appeared as if it was caused by a touching of the wheels.

While the TV cameras focused on Lotto-Soudal and Astana as they chased back on, breakaway riders Simon Pellaud and Marco Frapporti took the lion's share of the points at the intermediate sprint.Elia Viviani was the first man from the bunch over the line, ahead of Arnaud Démare and Peter Sagan. As a result, Démare extended his lead in the points classification over Sagan by a single point: 111 vs 71.

81km to go — déjà vu

Not for the first time today, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) clips off the front. The Swiss was soon joined by Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) who was also in the original breakaway.

82km to go

As you were, lads. After a brutal start to today's stage — raced at an average speed of 56.236km/h — the peloton has regrouped as one big happy family. I say that, there is a group of around 60 riders further down the road, but none of the main general classification contenders are in there, likewise the key sprinters.

85km to go

Lotto-Soudal have Thomas De Gendt on the front as they lead the chase on behalf of Harm Vanhoucke who started the day fourth on general classification. NTT are tucked in behind. Further up the road, the leading bunch sits up.

90km to go

Following a brief easing off, the leading group are once again riding hard. Interesting to note that Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates), Elia Viviani (Cofidis), Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) — who will all be hoping to contest the stage today — are all in the leading group. Simon Yates, meanwhile, has made no progress in his chase. Lotto-Soudal and NTT appear to be doing most of the heavy lifting here, but they have their work cut out.

95km to go

Jakob Fuglsang and the rest of his group have bridged over to the leading peloton. Almost immediately, Lotto-Soudal shift to the front of what is now the second group on the road and they are giving it beans. This may play into the hands of Simon Yates who could do with a helping hand here today. The Brition just cannot afford to lose any more time today on general classification.

100km to go

As it stands, Simon Yates is trailing the lead group by 50sec, while further up the road the group containing Jakob Fuglsang, Rafal Majka and Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren), who started the day second on general classification, are closing in on Deceuninck-Quick Step et al.

Yates in third group!

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) is in the third group on the road. The Bury-born rider was just spotted riding on the front, digging deep as as it stands he is losing more time to general classification rivals Steven Kruijswijk and Vincenzo Nibali. Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT), who in recent days has started to be mentioned as a potential winner of this unpredictable Giro d'Italia, is in the group with Yates.

Démare is now the world's best sprinter — he should never have missed the Tour

Just days after winning his third national title, Arnaud Démare's team-mates headed to the Tour de France with the sole ambition of backing Thibaut Pinot's tilt at yellow. After Pinot crashed on the opening day, however, Groupama-FDJ's Tour unravelled into a tangled mess.

With no Plan B and no sprinter, Marc Madiot's team limped around France, not winning a single stage. In the absence of one dominant sprinter at the Tour, one was left wondering if Madiot had erred in the non-selection of Démare.

115km to go

Just one Deceuninck-Quick Step rider — Pieter Serry — missed out on getting into the lead group. The team wasted little time in dropping the hammer once the course reached the first exposed section of road. Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-Quick Step have both been chatting on the front, tanking it as if preparing for a sprint leadout.

120km to go

The four-man breakaway of Josef Cerny (CCC), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) has seen its lead whittled down thanks to the efforts of Deceuninck-Quick Step who have the maglia rosa within their ranks. General classification contenders Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) are well positioned, but Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) all missed out.

130km to go — it's blowing a hooley!

Barely minutes into today's stage and there are already splits in the peloton as it is buffeted from the side by a strong crosswind. Belgian team Deceuninck-Quick Step wasted little time in getting their riders towards the front, as did their Dutch rivals Jumbo-Visma.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) were all caught out. For those unfamiliar with stage racing, these are the sort of days when those aiming for the overall can see their hopes blown away in the wind should they miss any splits. When the group in front of you is riding at full pelt, it is almost impossible to catch them up. With teams like Deceuninck-Quick Step, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb all working on on the front that will make it very difficult for anybody in the other groups. Groupama-FDJ, whose sprinter Arnaud Démare could win a third stage here today, are also in the lead group of around 40 riders.

135km to go

A four-man breakaway — Josef Cerny (CCC), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Marco Frapporti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) — lead the stage by almost two minutes while Fabio Mazzucco (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) is stuck in no man's lead, around 50sec off the pace. As it stands the break appear in no mood to wait up, but that may change. Much will depend on the boss-man of breakaways, Mr De Gendt.

And they're off . . .

Typically, the drop of the flag was not shown by the Italian television production team — grazie mille ragazzi! — but the race is definitely on and a small group has gone off the front. Details to follow.

Calm before the storm

With today's stage expected to be very fast, a number of the teams have been warming up on their smart trainers in preparation. Could today be the day that Ineos Grenadiers sprinter Ben Swift ends his drought? Other than the national championships in June 2019, the Yorkshireman has not won a race since March 2015 — a stage at Italian race Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

Definitely a day for a @wahoofitness KICKR warm-up at the #Giro with the team prepared for a fast start in windy conditions on stage seven pic.twitter.com/me9RQEo1cc — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) October 9, 2020

Afternoon all

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage seven at the Giro d'Italia, the 143km run from Matera to Brindisi. Other than the individual time trials at this year's race, there is just one stage shorter than today's route that will take the riders into Puglia and towards the coastline that hugs the Adriatic Sea.

As you can see from the below profile, there are no categorised climbs during the stage and so providing Filippo Ganna completes the stage withing the time limit, then the Ineos Grenadiers rider will keep hold of his blue jersey as leader in the mountains classification.

View photos Giro d'Italia 2020, stage seven profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Here are the various leaders in the four main classifications, those that are awarded jerseys — the maglia rosa (pink), maglia ciclamino (cyclamen), maglia azzurra (blue) and maglia bianca (white).

Today's liveblog was due to get under way at 12.30pm, but I've heard there may be some crosswinds and so we are going to start early — from KMO. Back very shortly.