Giro d'Italia 2020, stage nine and Ghent-Wevelgem — live updates

11:52 AM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 75km to go

Astana, who are riding to protect general classification contender Jakob Fuglsang today, are sat up near the front of the peloton, tucked in behind Deceuninck-Quick Step, Bahrain-McLaren (Pello Bilbao) and Trek-Segafredo (Vincenzo Nibali). The gap in the break has increased to 6min 20sec.

11:48 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 80km to go

Mathieu van der Poel, one of the big favourites for today's race in Flanders, has a Alpecin-Fenix team-mate pushing on the front, attempting to close the gap on the break. The injection in pace has caused a stretching out of the group, while a few splits are starting to form.

11:45 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 84km to go

Swiss rider Johan Jacobs (Movistar) is trapped in no man's land between the peloton and the breakaway as he hits the Kemmelberg which will be tackled another two times today. Ineos Grenadiers are riding on the front of the peloton, perhaps hoping to set-up Michal Kwiatkowski. For those interested in these things, Ineos Grenadiers have four Britons riding here today: Owain Doull, Ethan Hayter, Chris Lawless and Luke Rowe.

11:39 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 85km to go

The breakaway in Flanders has tackled the first three climbs of the day, the Scherpenberg, Vidaigneberg and Baneberg, and is leading by almost two minutes. Interesting to note that Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren) is in there, alongside Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexander Konychev (Mitchelton-Scott), Kenny Molly (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Gilles De Wilde (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Fairly cloudy and a bit of moisture in the air and a number of riders have kept their arm-warmers on.

11:30 AM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 85km to go

As mentioned, there is a breakaway out in Italy and they are already into the final half of the stage and gone over the first categorised clib of the day, the Passo Lanciano. Whta was a seven-man break comprising Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), Ben O'Connor (NTT), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has increased to eight after Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) put in a huge effort to bridge over.

The highest placed rider on general classification is Castroviejo who started the stage 6min 49sec behind race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Unsurprisingly, much of the heavy lifting on the front of the peloton is being done by Deceuninck-Quick Step and Trek-Segafredo who will be thinking about their leader Vincenzo Nibali here today.

11:05 AM

Afternoon all

And welcome to another double-header of a liveblog, our second successive Sunday of doing so following last week's Liège-Bastogne-Liège. While much of the focus today will be on stage nine at the Giro d'Italia, the 98km run from San Salvo to Roccaraso, we will also be keeping an eye on what's happening at Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, the one-day semi-classic in Flanders that will act as a warm-up event to next Sunday's big one, the Tour of Flanders.

As you can see from the below profile of the stage in Italy, today's stage would appear to favour the climbers and so we could end up seeing a bit of a shake-up in the general classification. With four categorised climbs, I think we can also expect the maglia azzurra, the jersey worn by the leader in the mountains classification, to be changing hands later this afternoon.

View photos Giro d'Italia 2020, stage nine profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Story continues