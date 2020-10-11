Giro d'Italia 2020, stage nine and Ghent-Wevelgem — live updates

- Full results and details after Alex Dowsett wins from break
- Winning from breakaways and riding with panache — Ineos Grenadiers learn to reinvent themselves in 2020
11:52 AM
Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 75km to go
Astana, who are riding to protect general classification contender Jakob Fuglsang today, are sat up near the front of the peloton, tucked in behind Deceuninck-Quick Step, Bahrain-McLaren (Pello Bilbao) and Trek-Segafredo (Vincenzo Nibali). The gap in the break has increased to 6min 20sec.
11:48 AM
Ghent-Wevelgem: 80km to go
Mathieu van der Poel, one of the big favourites for today's race in Flanders, has a Alpecin-Fenix team-mate pushing on the front, attempting to close the gap on the break. The injection in pace has caused a stretching out of the group, while a few splits are starting to form.
11:45 AM
Ghent-Wevelgem: 84km to go
Swiss rider Johan Jacobs (Movistar) is trapped in no man's land between the peloton and the breakaway as he hits the Kemmelberg which will be tackled another two times today. Ineos Grenadiers are riding on the front of the peloton, perhaps hoping to set-up Michal Kwiatkowski. For those interested in these things, Ineos Grenadiers have four Britons riding here today: Owain Doull, Ethan Hayter, Chris Lawless and Luke Rowe.
11:39 AM
Ghent-Wevelgem: 85km to go
The breakaway in Flanders has tackled the first three climbs of the day, the Scherpenberg, Vidaigneberg and Baneberg, and is leading by almost two minutes. Interesting to note that Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren) is in there, alongside Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexander Konychev (Mitchelton-Scott), Kenny Molly (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Gilles De Wilde (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Fairly cloudy and a bit of moisture in the air and a number of riders have kept their arm-warmers on.
11:30 AM
Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 85km to go
As mentioned, there is a breakaway out in Italy and they are already into the final half of the stage and gone over the first categorised clib of the day, the Passo Lanciano. Whta was a seven-man break comprising Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), Ben O'Connor (NTT), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has increased to eight after Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) put in a huge effort to bridge over.
The highest placed rider on general classification is Castroviejo who started the stage 6min 49sec behind race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Unsurprisingly, much of the heavy lifting on the front of the peloton is being done by Deceuninck-Quick Step and Trek-Segafredo who will be thinking about their leader Vincenzo Nibali here today.
11:05 AM
Afternoon all
And welcome to another double-header of a liveblog, our second successive Sunday of doing so following last week's Liège-Bastogne-Liège. While much of the focus today will be on stage nine at the Giro d'Italia, the 98km run from San Salvo to Roccaraso, we will also be keeping an eye on what's happening at Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, the one-day semi-classic in Flanders that will act as a warm-up event to next Sunday's big one, the Tour of Flanders.
As you can see from the below profile of the stage in Italy, today's stage would appear to favour the climbers and so we could end up seeing a bit of a shake-up in the general classification. With four categorised climbs, I think we can also expect the maglia azzurra, the jersey worn by the leader in the mountains classification, to be changing hands later this afternoon.
Here are the leaders in the four main classifications, those that are awarded jerseys — the maglia rosa (pink), maglia ciclamino (cyclamen), maglia azzurra (blue) and maglia bianca (white).
Today's stage got under way at 9.28am (BST) and, as it stands, there is a seven-man breakaway leading. Our liveblog starts at 12.30pm.
By the way, there was just one non-starter today after Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-up Nation) was forced to abandon. The French sprinter was spotted yesterday struggling on one of the climbs.
Over in Flanders, meanwhile, a seven-man breakaway is leading the race by just over two minutes, but the septet has yet to reach the hellingen — the short, sharp and hellish climbs — that pepper the 232.5km race. Back to guide you through the day in 25 minutes.