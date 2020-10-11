Ruben Guerreiro grabs stage nine at Giro d'Italia; Mads Pedersen prepares for Flanders with Ghent-Wevelgem win

Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d'Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208-km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday.

The EF Pro Cycling rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300 metres of the final climb.

The previous Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro was Acacio Da Silva in 1989.

Another Portuguese, Joao Almeida, retained the maglia rosa despite losing time on other top contenders in the steepest, final part of the last ascent.

The Giro continues on Tuesday with the 177km run from Lanciano to Tortoreto and concludes on October 25 in Milan.

Joao Almeida crosses the line safely to keep hold of his leader's pink jersey after Tao Geoghegan Hart finished in sixth spot ahead of Lucas Hamilton. The Ineos Grenadiers rider gained a few seconds on general classification during today's stage which, truth be told, never really sparked into life. Thankfully the Ghent-Wevelgem semi-classic was an absolute cracker!

Almeida, incidentally, made another slice of cycling history by keeping the maglia rosa. The 22-year-old has now held a leader's jersey at a grand tour for longer than any other Portuguese rider.

Ruben Guerreiro jumps Jonathan Castroviejo around 100 metres from the line and the man with the duck on his jersey wins in the rain. That is the first stage win for a Portuguese at the Giro d'Italia for 31 years, the last one being Acacio Da Silva who won atop Etna in 1989.

Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Guerreiro are riding extremely slowly as the road ramps up, but who will be raining their arms?

The leading pair are in the final 1,000 metres of this tough stage, but who has the legs to finish it off on the very steep finale to the stage? Jonathan Castroviejo leads and he has Ruben Guerreiro glued to his wheel, the Portuguese does not appear too keen on doing a turn.

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Lucas Hamilton have put around 30sec into the peloton, gaining some valuable time on general classification. Back in the bunch and a number of teams are jockeying for position.

Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Guerreiro are on course for the stage win. The Ineos Grenadiers rider has only ever won a time trial in his professional career, while Guerreiro has just one victory to his name, the Portuguese national championships back in 2017.

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Lucas Hamilton are the second chasing group on the road, the pair trailing Mikkel Bjerg, Kilian Frankiny and Larry Warbasse by around two minutes. Jonathan Castroviejo and Ruben Guerreiro lead the stage by just 15sec.

Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks off the front of the breakaway, only Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) is able to follow. Further down the road, Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lucas Hamilton (Mitchelton-Scott) have chipped off the front of the peloton, presumably hoping to gain a few seconds in an attempt to climb the overall standings ahead of Monday's rest day.

And the peloton is onto the final climb of the day which reaches its steepest section up near the top — up to 12 per cent in gradient. Once again Trek-Segafredo are riding on the front and Vincenzo Nibali has got rid of any wet-weather gear. Is he going to attack?

01:51 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 9km to go

The peloton may have failed to close the gap on the stage leaders, but there have been a number of splits in the group. Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) appears to be struggling towards the rear of the pack. Quite a lot of water on the road while the wind is blowing. In summary, they are racing in horrid conditions.

01:41 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 15km to go

The five-man breakaway is onto the final climb of the day that ramps up to pitches of up to 15 per cent in gradient. Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates), Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) and Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) lead the stage by almost four minutes and so I imagine today's winner will be one of these.

01:37 PM

Pedersen wins Ghent-Wevelgem!

Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), the former world champion, has won Ghent-Wevelgem. The young Dane bridged over to Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Matteo Trentin (CCC) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Pro Cycling) while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) spent too much time watching each other. In the end Van Aert and Van der Poel marked each other out of the race, while the smartest rider of the day lifted his arms in celebration a week out from the biggest one-day race of the year: the Tour of Flanders.

Sénéchal was runner-up, while Trentin takes third.

01:35 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 1km to go

Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel may have missed the decisive move. They will not want to take over John Degenkolb who has a stronger sprint. Mads Pedersen, meanwhile, has made the lead group.

01:34 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 1.5km to go

Alberto Bettiol, Matteo Trenton and Florian Sénéchal have put some space between themselves and the favourites.

01:33 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 2km to go

And Mathieu van der Poel bridges over, taking with him the rest of the riders.

01:32 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 3km to go

Wout van Aert, Stefan Küng, Alberto Bettiol and Florian Sénéchal lead the way.

01:32 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 4.5km to go

Wout van Aert is going solo, but here comes Mathieu van der Poel. The Dutchman caught Van Aert before Kung is the next to go.

01:31 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 6km to go

And Alberto Bettiol goes from behind, but he is reined back in. And Wout van Aert is off!

01:30 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 21km to go

Trek-Segafredo appear to have knocked it off on the front of the peloton.

01:28 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 8km to go

Florian Sénéchal leans down to tighten his shoes. Just minutes away from discovering who is going to win the 83rd edition of Ghent-Wevelgem. Alberto Bettiol is sat at the back, could the Italian be thinking about launching a move from behind?

01:25 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 10km to go

This very select nine-man group is barrelling along, riding through-and-off. They will not be getting caught here today and the winner will be one of them.

01:21 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 15km to go

Alberto Bettiol attacked, causing a further split in this select group. Wout van Aert and Mathieu van der Poel are in here, as is Matteo Trentin, Yves Lampaert, Florian Sénéchal, John Degenkolb, Mads Pedersen and Stefan Küng

01:20 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 28km to go

The breakaway now features just five riders — Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) — after Ben O'Connor (NTT), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar) and Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) lose contact on this climb. Trek-Segafredo are riding hard on the front of the peloton, piling the pressure on those behind.

01:16 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 20km to go

We're into the final 20 kilometres of what has been a fascinating race in Flanders. John Degenkolb has got rid of his mud-splattered glasses, riding on the front briefly before giving way to Mike Teunissen. Jumbo-Visma have two riders in here — Teunissen and Wout van Aert — while there are three working for Deceuninck-Quick Step. EF Pro Cycling, meanwhiel, have two in Alberto Bettiol and Sep Vanmarcke. However, Mathieu van der Poel remains the favourite out of this group.

01:12 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 32km to go

Trek-Segafredo take over on the front, putting numbers up there on this climb. Vincenzo Nibali will be keen on testing his rivals here and making the most of any weaknesses. Presumably the two-time winner of the Giro is feeling strong. The deficit on the breakaway is holding at around the 4min 10sec mark.

01:07 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 24km to go

Game over for Stefan Küng, he's back in this strong group that is leading the race by 1min 8sec. I cannot see them being caught, not with the sort of horsepower that is riding hard on front.

01:06 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 35km to go

Jonathan Castroviejo puts in an attack on the lower section of the 9.4km long Bosco di Sant'Antonio, the injesction in pace causing a brief split in the group. The Spaniard time trial specialist could today, but he's got a long way to go yet.

01:02 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 30km to go

Mathieu van der Poel's team-mate Gianni Vermeersch crashes. The chasing group, though, continues its pursuit of race leader Stefan Küng who is hunched over his handlebars. There are no more climbs, none of the tough concrete roads and no more cobbles. There are, however, strong winds blowing which may hamper Küng's attempt to win a first semi-classic here today. The Groupama-FDJ rider, by the way, leads by 9sec.

12:59 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 40km to go

Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) suffers a scare on a slight right-hander, the Dane goes off road on the descent. He wastes little time in remounting. The breakaway's lead drops slightly to 4min 8sec.

12:57 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 33km to go

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert ride straight through the leading group, Alberto Bettiol is hanging on. Stefan Küng is having none of this though and the Swiss time trial specialist has gone solo.

12:55 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 35km to go

Stefan Küng and Matteo Trentin clip off the front of the leading group as they hit the Kemmelberg for the third and final time today, but Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert are coming.

12:53 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 37km to go

Lots of looking around in the leading group. It looks like they are going to be caught fairly soon. With the likes of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert and three Deceuninck-Quick Step riders coming through, nobody — other than Mike Teunissen and Gianni Vermeersch — will be pleased about that.

12:46 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 50km to go

Having gone over the summit of the Passo San Leonardo, Giovanni Visconti is the new virtual leader in the mountains classification having added another 18 points to his tally. The peloton has taken another minute or so back , the gap having dropped to 4min 15sec.

12:43 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 44km to go

Deceuninck-Quick Step has three riders — Kasper Asgreen, Yves Lampaert ​and Florian Sénéchal — in the chasing group, now 25sec behind Sep Vanmarcke, Stefan Küng, Matteo Trentin, Mads Pedersen, Luke Rowe, Gianni Vermeersch, Mike Teunissen, Alexis Gougeard and Florian Vermeersch. Lots of looking around, everybody watching Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert as they wait for one of this pair to launch themselves off the front. Nobody will want to miss a free ride over to the leaders should Van der Poel set off on one of his customary attacks.

12:38 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 55km to go

The breakaway is nearing the summit of the Passo San Leonardo and although the riders are working well together, their lead has dropped to 5min 30sec, so good news for Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) who may get to take his leader's pink jersey into Monday's rest day.

12:36 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 47km to go

Yves Lampaert ​(Deceuninck-Quick Step) bridges over to the chasing group which trails the leaders by 25sec.

12:32 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 52km to go

Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert go over the top of the Kemmelberg, the pair put in a big effort to cause a small split. Alberto Bettiol (EF Education First), John Degenkolb (Lotto-Soudal), Dylan Teuns (Bahrain-McLaren) and Kasper Asgreen somehow close them down after briefly losing their wheels. What a strong group of riders this is.

12:29 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 53km to go

The leading group is onto the 400-metre long cobbled Kemmelberg. Thankfully the stones look dry which will help get the riders get over them. Florian Sénéchal, a bit of a cobbled specialist and the winner of Le Samyn in 2019, is on the front of the second group and the Frenchman has Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Kasper Asgreen for company.

12:24 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 60km to go

Deceuninck-Quick Step are still riding on the front on a wet day in Italy. While they may not be too bothered in targeting today's stag, they will be hoping to close the gap on the break. As it stands, Jonathan Castroviejo is very close to taking the maglia rosa thanks to the 6min 30sec advantage the breakaway has.

12:21 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 58km to go

As it stands Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Matteo Trentin (CCC), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Gianni Vermeersch (Alpecin-Fenix), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal) lead the way having put some space — around 20 seconds — between themselves and the group featuring Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert.

View photos Kung - GETTY IMAGES More

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) the talented young sprinter, is stuck in no man's land in an effort to chase down the leading group.

12:16 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 61km to go

Luke Rowe (Ineos Grenadiers) does a short tun on the front of the leading pack, the Welshman peels off before the Swiss power-house Stefan Küng, a rider I think could do well at next week's Tour of Flanders, takes over.

12:13 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 64km to go

Mathieu van der Poel ( Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Sep Vanmarcke (EF Pro Cycling), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) and Matteo Trentin (CCC), Anthony Turgis (Total Direct Énergie), Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma), Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)and Florian Vermeersch (Lotto-Soudal) are all in the leading group of around 25 riders. In summary, all of the pre-race favourites are here and in with a shout.

12:07 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 67km to go

Mathieu van der Poel, Mads Pedersen, Wout Van Aert, Sep Vanmarcke and a few other big-name classics specialists have bridged over to the breakaway.

12:05 PM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 67km to go

And the rain has stared to fall in Italy. The breakaway's lead has dropped slightly. While not a great deal is happening at the Giro, I am going to focus on this absolutely gripping race in Belgium.

12:02 PM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 70km to go

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Ryan Mullen (Trek-Segafredo) have both crashed on a corner. What a chaotic, but typically action-packed, race is unfolding in Flanders. Mathieu van der Poel has just put his nose into the wind briefly, while Matteo Trentin (CCC) has clipped off the front of the second group on the road.

11:57 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 72km to go

Johan Jacobs (Movistar) is caught by the second group on the road, but the crosswinds have caused further splits in the strung out group. Not too sure how it happened, but Welshman Owain Doull and Daniel Oss (Bora-Hansgrohe) have gone off road.

Almost immediately, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) takes over on the front and he has Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-Quick Step) on his wheel. The breakaway's advantage has been slashed to just 55sec.

11:52 AM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 75km to go

Astana, who are riding to protect general classification contender Jakob Fuglsang today, are sat up near the front of the peloton, tucked in behind Deceuninck-Quick Step, Bahrain-McLaren (Pello Bilbao) and Trek-Segafredo (Vincenzo Nibali). The gap in the break has increased to 6min 20sec.

11:48 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 80km to go

Mathieu van der Poel, one of the big favourites for today's race in Flanders, has a Alpecin-Fenix team-mate pushing on the front, attempting to close the gap on the break. The injection in pace has caused a stretching out of the group, while a few splits are starting to form.

11:45 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 84km to go

Swiss rider Johan Jacobs (Movistar) is trapped in no man's land between the peloton and the breakaway as he hits the Kemmelberg which will be tackled another two times today. Ineos Grenadiers are riding on the front of the peloton, perhaps hoping to set-up Michal Kwiatkowski. For those interested in these things, Ineos Grenadiers have four Britons riding here today: Owain Doull, Ethan Hayter, Chris Lawless and Luke Rowe.

11:39 AM

Ghent-Wevelgem: 85km to go

The breakaway in Flanders has tackled the first three climbs of the day, the Scherpenberg, Vidaigneberg and Baneberg, and is leading by almost two minutes. Interesting to note that Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren) is in there, alongside Leonardo Basso (Ineos Grenadiers), Alexis Gougeard (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexander Konychev (Mitchelton-Scott), Kenny Molly (Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles), Julien Morice (B&B Hotels-Vital Concept) and Gilles De Wilde (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise). Fairly cloudy and a bit of moisture in the air and a number of riders have kept their arm-warmers on.

11:30 AM

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: 85km to go

As mentioned, there is a breakaway out in Italy and they are already into the final half of the stage and gone over the first categorised clib of the day, the Passo Lanciano. Whta was a seven-man break comprising Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos Grenadiers), Kilian Frankiny (Groupama-FDJ), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), Ben O'Connor (NTT), Eduardo Sepúlveda (Movistar), Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Larry Warbasse (Ag2r-La Mondiale) has increased to eight after Mikkel Bjerg (UAE Team Emirates) put in a huge effort to bridge over.

The highest placed rider on general classification is Castroviejo who started the stage 6min 49sec behind race leader Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Unsurprisingly, much of the heavy lifting on the front of the peloton is being done by Deceuninck-Quick Step and Trek-Segafredo who will be thinking about their leader Vincenzo Nibali here today.

11:05 AM

Afternoon all

And welcome to another double-header of a liveblog, our second successive Sunday of doing so following last week's Liège-Bastogne-Liège. While much of the focus today will be on stage nine at the Giro d'Italia, the 98km run from San Salvo to Roccaraso, we will also be keeping an eye on what's happening at Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, the one-day semi-classic in Flanders that will act as a warm-up event to next Sunday's big one, the Tour of Flanders.

As you can see from the below profile of the stage in Italy, today's stage would appear to favour the climbers and so we could end up seeing a bit of a shake-up in the general classification. With four categorised climbs, I think we can also expect the maglia azzurra, the jersey worn by the leader in the mountains classification, to be changing hands later this afternoon.

Here are the leaders in the four main classifications, those that are awarded jerseys — the maglia rosa (pink), maglia ciclamino (cyclamen), maglia azzurra (blue) and maglia bianca (white).

Here are the leaders in the four main classifications, those that are awarded jerseys — the maglia rosa (pink), maglia ciclamino (cyclamen), maglia azzurra (blue) and maglia bianca (white).

Today's stage got under way at 9.28am (BST) and, as it stands, there is a seven-man breakaway leading. Our liveblog starts at 12.30pm.

By the way, there was just one non-starter today after Rudy Barbier (Israel Start-up Nation) was forced to abandon. The French sprinter was spotted yesterday struggling on one of the climbs.

Over in Flanders, meanwhile, a seven-man breakaway is leading the race by just over two minutes, but the septet has yet to reach the hellingen — the short, sharp and hellish climbs — that pepper the 232.5km race. Back to guide you through the day in 25 minutes.