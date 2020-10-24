Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 20 — live updates

12:57 PM

35km to go

The world time trial champion Filippo Ganna has taken over on the front, pulling hard as the Italian starts to increase the pace and whittle this group down a little further. With a time trial concluding the race on Sunday, Ganna may have hoped to win a fourth stage in Milan, but he is being the perfect team-mate today and riding for Tao Geoghegan Hart.

12:54 PM

37.5km to go

Arnaud Démare is caught by the Ineos Grenadiers-powered group that features all of the main general classification contenders — those in with a chance of winning the race, and those hoping to finish in the top 10 — and it is nearing the second ascent of Sestriere which is a tougher test than the first in today's stage.

12:50 PM

40km to go

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-Quick Step) now leads the stage, though presumably the Italian is getting up the road on behalf of team-mate Joao Almeida rather than going for the stage win. Almeida, of course, led the Giro for 15 days before he cracked on the steep slopes of the Stelvio on Thursday. Although the Portuguese cannot realistically expect to regain the maglia rosa, he will be hoping to cement his fifth place on general classification which would be a very good result for the 22-year-old grand tour bebutant.

12:45 PM

44km to go

Rolling down the descent, nobody appears to be having any issues. Nobody is having any wardrobe malfunctions here today. Though fairly chilly as they summitted at over 2,000 metres above sea level, it is nowhere near as cold as the Stelvio on Thursday.

12:39 PM

50km to go

Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) clipped off the front as he neared the first of three summits of the Sestriere in today's stage. Though I'm sure the Italian and his team will be delighted that he just added a few points to his tally in the mountains classification, the real business of this stage is taking shape around four minutes down the road where Ineos Grenadiers continue to set the pace.

12:34 PM

53km to go

Salvatore Puccio leads the peloton, ahead of team-mate Filippo Ganna and Tao Geoghegan Hart who could ride into the history books today should he take the leader's pink jersey off the shoulders of race leader Wilco Kelderman. Despite riding third wheel, Geoghegan Hart has three team-mates — Rohan Dennis, Jonathan Castroviejo and Ben Swift tucked in behind, ready to give him a helping hand or, in the worst case scenario, a wheel or bike should he have a mechanical issue.

12:29 PM

55km to go

The increase in pace put in on the front by Salvatore Puccio has seen the breakaway's advantage drop slightly, down to 4min 37sec.

12:26 PM

57km to go

Astana's Óscar Rodríguez has peeled off the front of Tao Geoghegan Hart's group, allowing Salvatore Puccio to pull through and set the pace on behalf of the third-place Briton.

12:22 PM

59km to go

Tucked in behind the diminutive Óscar Rodríguez is the entire Ineos Grenadiers team, including British sprinter Ben Swift. Tao Geoghegan Hart is riding fourth wheel just behind Salvatore Puccio and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna. He has a lot of powerful riders working on his behalf today.

12:18 PM

60km to go

Arnaud Démare and Elia Viviani managed to regain contact with the breakaway, which would suggest the gradients on this long drag up are not too difficult.

12:11 PM

63km to go

The breakaway is doing well to hold onto its lead at around five minutes, the riders each taking a turn on the front, but surely they will be getting reined in by the group containing the key protagonists in the general classification race this afternoon?

12:07 PM

66km to go — Ineos Grenadiers on their move

Ineos Grenadiers have moved their entire posse of riders towards the front of the peloton, just behind a lone Astana rider. Once the boy in sky blue is done, one imagines Tao Geoghegan Hart's foot-soldiers will increase the pace in an effort to rid the field of any deadwood. Jai Hindley (Sunweb) will, I'm sure, be watching the wheel of Geoghegan Hart very closely. The young Aussie cannot afford to lose any time to the Briton, just three seconds separate the two.

12:02 PM

68km to go

Although still climbing, the stage leaders are still not on the official climb. Their lead on the dwindling peloton has dropped to 5min 6sec. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) has now been dropped.

Story continues