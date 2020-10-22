Tao Geoghegan Hart climbs to third overall at Giro d'Italia after Jai Hindley pounces to steal stage win from Briton

Wilco Kelderman took over as leader of the Giro d'Italia as the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race apart during a brutal stage 18 battle on Thursday.

Kelderman (Sunweb) began the day 17 seconds behind long-time race leader Joao Almeida, whose hopes of wearing the maglia rosa all the way to Milan were shattered.

Portuguese Almeida cracked on the steep and twisty 24km Stelvio climb, losing three minutes before the summit as Kelderman took over as the virtual leader.

Kelderman was also distanced on the day's big climb, however, dropping 47 seconds behind Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart, who was taken up the climb by Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Rohan Dennis, and his Sunweb team-mate Jai Hindley.

After a freezing descent through the snowfields and ahead of the day's final climb to the finish of the 207km stage, Kelderman looked to be going backwards.

But he had just enough left in the tank to take the maglia rosa, although Saturday's climbs to Sestriere now look as though they will prove decisive.

Australian Hindley took the stage win just ahead of Geoghegan Hart, two minutes 18 seconds ahead of Kelderman, and will are both breathing down his neck in the battle for the pink jersey.

Reuters



Wilco Kelderman is the new race leader at the Giro d'Italia. Jai Hindley is second and Tao Geoghegan Hart will start Friday's flattish stage in third place on general classification. By my calculations, just 15sec stand between Kelderman and Geoghegan Hart. Saturday's penultimate stage, the last day in the mountains, is going to be fun.

After sitting on the wheel of Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) all the way up this final climb, Jai Hindley (Sunweb) pounced at the last to nick the stage from under the nose of the Hackney-born rider. The big question, though, is: how much time is Wilco Kelderman (Sunweb) going to lose today?

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) takes third place following a battling ride that was largely ignored by your truly as I focused on the big general classification battle at the front of the race.

Can Tao Geoghegan Hart take his second stage win at this Giro, or will the Ineos Grenadiers rider get jumped at the last by Jai Hindley?

And Wilco Kelderman's deficit on Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley is over two minutes now. Crikey. It is going to be very tight at the top of the standings at the end of this stage.

The pace on the front appears to be increasing. Wilco Kelderman is losing time again, the Dutchman now trails by 1min 51sec.

Jai Hindley climbs out of his saddle, I thought at first he was about to attack. he did not.

Tao Geoghegan Hart leads Jai Hindley beneath another key marker in today's mammoth stage: just 3,000 metres to go now boys.

Wilco Kelderman has lost a few more seconds, but it looks like he is going to hold on and take the ledaer's pink jersey in a few minutes.

Squinting into the late afternoon sunshine, Tao Geoghegan Hart rides into another of the hairpin bends on this final climb. The east London rider ploughs on, Jai Hindley glued onto his wheel.

Story continues

02:17 PM

4.5km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is talking, chatting away with Jai Hindley. It is anybody's guess what is being said, but he's clearly not suffering too much (I mean. I'm almost sure that he is actually suffering), perhaps it is a bit of mind games.

02:16 PM

5.5km to go

Long shadows out on the roads in the autumnal afternoon sun. Tao Geoghegan Hart peers over to his left and says something to Jai Hindley. Wilco Kelderman is 1min 35sec down the road.

02:14 PM

6km to go

After appearing to have blown up, Wilco Kelderman has clawed back some vital seconds. Good news for the Dutchman, not so good for those backing Tao Geoghegan Hart to take the pink jersey today.

02:13 PM

6.5km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is riding on the front, Jai Hindley sitting on. Hindley will unlikely attack while team-mate Wilco Kelderman still stands a chance of taking the pink jersey. Annoying that for Hindley, I'm sure.

02:10 PM

7km to go — state of play

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley lead the stage.

Wilco Kelderman is at 1min 38sec.

Race leader Joao Almeida trails by 4min 31sec.

Kelderman is going into the leader's pink jersey if things remain the same.

02:08 PM

8km to go

Wilco Kelderman has rallied. For now he has stopped shipping time and really cannot afford to lose any more than another 40 seconds on this final climb.

02:06 PM

8.5km to go

Wilco Kelderman is almost two minutes down on the stage leaders. The Sunweb rider really needs to find a second wind if he want to take the maglia rosa here today.

02:03 PM

10km to go

Rohan Dennis has peeled off, leaving his young team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart to battle it out with Jai Hindley. Wilco Kelderman has blown up. Kelderman is going backwards. Geoghegan Hart could be riding into the leader's pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia this afternoon.

02:01 PM

11km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is up to second on virtual general classification after he rolled off the front ahead of Rohan Dennis to lead an Ineos Grenadiers one-two at the intermediate. Jai Hindley looked a little confused as if he was not prepared for the duel and, as a result, Geoghegan Hart leapfrogs the Australian.

01:59 PM

12km to go

Wilco Kelderman is 1min 24sec down on Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley.

01:58 PM

13.5km to go

Wilco Kelderman is losing more and more time, and the Sunweb rider is not on the final climb yet. By the way, if Tao Geoghegan Hart finishes two place ahead of Jai Hindley in the upcoming intermediate sprint then the bonus seconds he would earn will see him leapfrog the Australian on general classification.

01:55 PM

14.5km to go

Wilco Kelderman is losing more and more time. He just whacked an energy gel down his neck, but if he has bonked that will not help. His deficit has increased to 1min 9sec now. What drama.

01:54 PM

15km to go

Jai Hindley has been desperately calling for his team car, perhaps he needs some food or a bottle? Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart both have their jackets off now and are looking good for this. By contrast, Wilco Kelderman has lost a few more seconds, but is he going to blow?

01:50 PM

19km to go

Jai Hindley has discarded his jacket now. The leading trio are almost at the bottom of this long descent, which will be followed by a short flattish section before the road kicks up again ahead of the final climb of the day. Wilco Kelderman's virtual lead is around two minutes and so unless he blows up on the final climb, should be taking the maglia rosa off the shoulders of Joao Almeida in a short while.

01:46 PM

22.5km to go — state of play

Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley lead the stage.

Wilco Kelderman is at 39sec.

Race leader Joao Almeida trails by 3min 30sec.

01:44 PM

So, what does the final look like?

View photos stage 18 More

01:43 PM

25km to go

Wilco Kelderman may be suffering in the cold here having discarded his jacket, but he is doing just fine on this descent. His deficit on the stage leaders is holding at around 40sec. Looks like the predicted battle between Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley will take place on the final climb of this monster stage, the 9km drag up the Torri di Fraele.

01:39 PM

30km to go

Wilco Kelderman trails the stage leaders by 48sec. As it stands the young British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart is up to third on the virtual general classification, but can he gain a second or two an leapfrog Jai Hindley into second place?

01:36 PM

33km to go — No jacket required

Wilco Kelderman has got fed up battling with his jacket. In a fit of pique, the Dutchman ripped it off and chucked it on the floor. He may pay for that later. He is going to get very cold. Once that cold gets into you, especially with these rider's low body fat levels. it is almost impossible to warm up. It will be interesting to see how he copes on the final climb.

01:34 PM

34km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart shifts towards the front. The road appears relatively dry.

01:33 PM

35km to go

Wilco Kelderman is now on the descent, and he's having the same issue with his jacket. Not a great advert for whoever supplies Sunweb with their clothing.

01:32 PM

36.5km to go

Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley are on the descent, the road weaving its way through the field of snow. Quite worryingly for Hindley, it appears that he hadn't actually zipped that jacket up and it is flapping in the wind. That will not help him and he will feel this windchill. It cuts to the bone when the conditions are like this on the Stelvio, trust me.

01:30 PM

37.5km to go — Dennis takes Cima Coppi

Now that is a result I would have not predicted. Bravo.

01:29 PM

38km to go

Jai Hindley finally sits up with his jacket on, he zips up just beneath the summit. Next up a nailbiting descent. Fingers crossed everybody is safe here.

01:27 PM

38.5km to go

Rohan Dennis and Tao Geoghegan Hart have their jackets on, while Jai Hindley is struggling with his. In these freezing conditions at 2,700 metres above sea level his hands will feel numb, hence him having trouble getting his cape on.

01:26 PM

38.7km to go

Joao Almeida is getting no help in his four-man group. Back up the road, Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley are getting very close to the summit _ just under 1,000 metres — and they will need to start thin king about preparing to wrap of for the very cold descent.

01:23 PM

39.5km to go — state of play

Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley lead the stage.

Wilco Kelderman is at 42sec.

Race leader Joao Almeida trails by 2min 53sec.

01:22 PM

40km to go

Wilco Kelderman crawls around one of the may hairpin bends on this long, long climb. He's not looking the most comfortable and fluid rider, but whatever . . . he is the virtual leader of the Giro d'Italia.

01:20 PM

40.5km to go

This is one incredible ride from Rohan Dennis. The leading trio are around 3km from the summit and the Australian time trial specialist is earning his corn here. Wilco Kelderman has lost a few more seconds.

01:18 PM

41.5km to go

Wilco Kelderman is 37sec down on Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley. Remember, Geoghegan Hart started today's stage just one second behind Hindley on general classification. Some are saying the Ineos Grenadiers rider needs to attack now, but there's another climb to go yet and Geoghegan Hart will not want to burn too many matches too soon.

01:15 PM

42km to go — Ciao Vincenzo!

Vincenzo Nibali is pedalling squares and is losing more and more time.

01:14 PM

42km to go

Rohan Dennis is cotinuing to do all the heavy lifting on this brute of a climb. Jai Hindley is out of his saddle, popping up and down just inches behind Tao Geoghegan Hart.

01:13 PM

43km to go

Vincenzo Nibali is now over a minute down on the stage leaders, while Wilco Kelderman who will be disappointed to have been dropped here, is holding on for now. He trails Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley by 20sec, but leads Joao Almeida by almost two minutes.

01:10 PM

43.5km to go — state of play

Rohan Dennis, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley lead the stage.

Wilco Kelderman is at 24sec.

Race leader Joao Almeida trails by 1min 50sec.

01:08 PM

44km to go

Ben O'Connor has been caught and dropped. Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley lead Wilco Kelderman by 17sec now. The Dutchman may not be flying here, but he is leading the race on virtual standings.

View photos stelvio More

01:07 PM

44.5km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart and Jai Hindley are around 5km from the summit of the Stelvio. Joao Almeida is fighting for his life, but he will not be getting back on here today.

01:04 PM

45km to go

Wilco Kelderman is losing more and more time. By contrast, Tao Geoghegan Hart is looking comfortable as he gains more and more time on the Dutchman. This could tun out to be a battle between the rider from east London and Jai Hindley.

01:03 PM

45.7km to go — Kelderman is cracking!

Wilco Kelderman has, for the second time in the matter of minutes, fallen off the back. The two-time world time trial champion Rohan Dennis is pulling on the front for team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart.

12:59 PM

46.5km to go — Kelderman wobbles!

Virtual race leader Wilco Kelderman fell off the back briefly, before getting back on alongside his team-mate Jai Hindley. Ineos Grenadiers rider Tao Geoghegan Hart has just Rohan Dennis for company. This quartet now trails stage leader Ben O'Connor by 30sec.

12:58 PM

47km to go — Nibali is dropped

And the veteran Vincenzo Nibali is cooked. The group has whittled down to just four riders: Wilco Kelderman, Jai Hindley, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Rohan Dennis.

12:56 PM

47.5km to go

Sunweb are making almost everybody suffer here, but Ineos Grenadiers are sat poised. Unless Joao Almeida can get back to this group then, as it stands, Wilco Kelderman is the new race leader, while his team-mate Jai Hindley goes up to third and Briton Tao Geoghegan Hart is third.

12:54 PM

48km to go

Joao Almeida is dropped. He trails by around 10 bike lengths, and his team-mate Fausto Masnada is slowing up to wait and, hopefully, help him get back on. Not sure why he wasn't with him, perhaps thinking about his own general classification hopes.

12:52 PM

48.5km to go

In all of the excitement of the general classification battle that is taking place, I almost forgot about Ben O'Connor whose lead on this stage has grown out to 1min 8sec now.

12:51 PM

49km to go

Joao Almeida is digging deep and he is holding on to the back of the group. Vincenzo Nibali is now sat on the back of the four-man group of Sunweb riders, just ahead of three Ineos Grenadiers riders.

12:49 PM

49.5km to go

Joao Almeida is suffering and he has dropped towards the rear of the group. He has compatriot Ruben Guerreiro for company, but does the EF Pro Cycling rider have what it takes to do Almeida a massive favour?

12:48 PM

49.9km to go

Domenico Pozzovivo (NTT) has been dropped and it's arrivederci the the pint-sized climber. That's his Giro done.

12:46 PM

50km to go

Antonio Nibali, the brother and team-mate of Vincenzo Nibali falls off the back of this group. Not great news that for the Trek-Segafredo team leader. If the veteran Italian is going to take control of this race today, then he will have to do it alone.

12:44 PM

51km to go

The pink jersey on the shoulders of Joao Almeida is unzipped, the Portuguese is stood out of his saddle.

12:43 PM

52km to go

Joao Almeida has just one Deceuninck-Quick Step team-mate Fausto Masnada alongside him, James Knox is towards the back of this group. Sunweb still have numbers on the front, while Tao Geoghegan Hart has two Ineos Grenadiers team-mates — Jonathan Castroviejo and Rohan Dennis — to help out.

12:39 PM

53km to go

Sunweb have three riders on the front of the dwindling group of general classification contenders. Jai Hindley is riding fourth wheel, ahead of their team leader Wilco Kelderman who started the day second overall.

12:36 PM

54km to go

Ben O'Connor, who won yesterday's stage after going solo towards the end, is off up the road yet again. The Australian, surely, cannot do it again, can he? As it stands, he leads the breakaway by 12sec, while the main group is a little over a minute down the road.

12:33 PM

55km to go

Domenico Pozzovivo is not in the best of positions, the tiny Italian climber who started the stage eighth on general classification, is sat near the back of the peloton. The NTT rider has two team-mates — Louis Meintjes and Ben O'Connor — up in the breakaway.

12:31 PM

56km to go

Tao Geoghegan Hart is riding third wheel, just behind team-mate Rohan Dennis. The Briton has his jersey unzipped as he starts to feel the heat. It's a lovely crisp looking autumnal day in northern Italy today, though one imagines once the stage tops out the temperature will be extremely cold. Especially on the 20km descent!

12:26 PM

58km to go

The breakaway's lead is down to 2min 15sec. Sunweb are controlling things as they stand, but there's an awful long way to go jet. There will be many twists and turns to follow today. In fact, there are 48 hairpin bends on this side of the Stelvio so that's a guarantee!

12:24 PM

59km to go

The peloton, or the group containing the general classification contenders, is starting to splinter as Sunweb team-mates Nico Denz and Chad Haga seta fierce pace on the front. Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) was just spottid going backwards, though I think I also saw an Ineos Grenadiers rider fall off the back.

12:21 PM

60km to go

Thomas de Gendt is back in the warm embrace of the breakaway. Filippo Ganna is sat on the front, while back in the peloton Tao Geoghegan Hart has four team-mates shepherding him and shielding him as they edge up the early part of this climb.

12:18 PM

62km to go — here we go!

Welcome to the Stelvio and guess who has attacked off the front of the breakaway? That's right, Thomas de Gendt is off up the road. He knows, of course, what it takes to win a stage on the Stelvio, but today does not finish on the summit, but instead way beyond following a long 20km descent and another 9km climb.

12:10 PM

67km to go

The breakaway is just 5km from the beginning of the 24.8km drag up the beastly Stelvio. Topping out at 2,758 metres this will be a huge test for the general classification riders. This is a climb where legends are born. I simply cannot wait, hopefully this stage can deliver.

12:06 PM

70km to go

Jai Hindley gets on the radio, chatting to his sporting director in the Sunweb team car. Unfortunately I cannot lip read, so no idea what the 24-year-old Australian was saying.

The breakaway's lead has been slashed to just three minutes.

12:03 PM

72km to go

Jai Hindley is looking relaxed, sat just ahead of Sunweb team-mate Wilco Kelderman. Going to be very interesting to see how they work together today. Earlier in the week, Vincenzo Nibali suggested in the Italian media that things were less than harmonious inside the Sunweb camp, though the Trek-Segafredo rider may have been attempting to unsettle their challenge. If Nibali has the legs today, then he could end up throwing a Hail Mary and going for the throat.

11:56 AM

75km to go

Inching ever closer to the start of the Stelvio, but no change on the front. The breakaway leads by 4min 6sec.

11:50 AM

80km to go

Relatively relaxed pace back in the peloton right now, though I'm sure the nerves will be jangling. Lots of munching down on energy bars as the riders prepare for this ascent of the Stelvio, the longest and highest climb at this year's race. Tao Geoghegan Hart has a brief word with Joao Almeida as the pair tap away near the front.

11:42 AM

85km to go

The breakaway has increased its lead over the peloton to a shade over four minutes. There is some wonderful wine from this region, but who will be celebrating with a glass or two this evening?

View photos vineyard - GETTY IMAGES More

Interesting to note that Ineos Grenadiers have two riders — Ben Swift and Filippo Ganna — in the leading group while the remainder of their team-mates are surrounding Tao Geoghegan Hart who is hoping to break into the top three on general classification today. Presumably Swift and Ganna have gone off up the road to help out their team-mate later on. By the way, I spoke to a friend this morning who used to train Geoghegan Hart ​while he was starting out is cycling. Word is that he is going to go for it today. Tao that is, not my friend.

11:31 AM

90km to go

By the way, Manuele Boaro was forced to abandon earlier in the stage, The Italian become the third Astana to quit after Miguel Ángel López and Aleksandr Vlasov walked during the opening weekend.

The breakaway leads by 3min 49sec.

11:15 AM

As it stands . . .

It will surprise few to discover that a decent sized breakaway is leading this stage, one that is widely expected to be key to the final outcome the maglia rosa following the shortening of Saturday's penultimate stage. Breakaway specialist Thomas De Gendt was is the first six-man group that formed around 30km into the stage.

Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling) took the points on offer in the mountains classification atop Campo Carlo Magno, then De Gendt ​went over the Castrin to add 40 points to his account. The six-man group that first crested the Castrin was joined by another nine riders.

The breakaway in full . . .

Dario Cataldo (Movistar), Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates), Fabio Felline (Astana), Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal), Ruben Guerreiro (EF Pro Cycling), Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal), Louis Meintjes (NTT), Daniel Navarro (Israel Start-up Nation), Ben O'Connor (NTT), Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), Stéphane Rossetto (Cofidis), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), Ben Swift (Ineos Grenadiers) and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).

With a shade over 100km of the stage to follow, the 15-man breakaway leads the peloton as it inches its way along the valley, a gradual climb, up towards the behemoth that is the Stelvio. As you would expect, Sunweb who have Wilco Kelderman and Jai Hindley filling the second and third berths on general classification, are riding on the front. Deceuninck-Quick Step are tucked in just behind with maglia rosa Joao Almeida sitting within their ranks. Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), the young Briton who is just 1sec off a podium place is positioned near the front, while Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) has been making his presence known. The wily old campaigner has been chatting with his rivals, no doubt attempting to sow a few seeds of doubt into their minds ahead of what is a huge, huge day in the Giro d'Italia.

10:50 AM

Morning all

And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 18 at the Giro d'Italia, the 207-kilometre km run from Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano.

View photos Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 18 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages More

Featuring four categorised climbs — Campo Carlo Magno (14.2km at 5.8%), Castrin (8.6km at 8.9%), Stelvio (24.8km at 7.4%) and the Torri di Fraele (9km at 6.8%) — with over 5,000 metres of vertical elevation today is a bit of a brute.

Here are the leaders in the four main classifications — those awarded jerseys — the maglia rosa (pink), maglia ciclamino (cyclamen), maglia azzurra (blue) and maglia bianca (white).

Today's stage got under way at 9.23am and there was one non-starter after Giovanni Visconti (Vini Zabu'-Brado - KTM) abandoned, meaning Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) climbed up to second in the mountains classification. It was on the Stelvio stage back in 2012, of course, that De Gendt wrote his name into the legend of this great race as he broke away to beat a very strong field of climbers to take that year's Cima Coppi, the award that is given to the rider who goes over the highest point in the race first.

Today's blog was due to start at 12.30pm, but I'm going to start earlier than planned, so bringing that forward by 15mins. Back soon.