Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

Throughout October the focus of the cycling world switches to Italy as the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia courses the length and breadth of the country, turning its villages and cities pink as it winds towards Milan.

After setting off on its 3,497.9-kilometre journey from Monreale with a rare sighting — a downhill time trial — la corsa rosa spends two days on Sicily before heading over to the mainland. Four stages in the south are followed by a series of stages up the east coast, taking the hometown of the late Marco Pantani during the 12th day of racing. The third and final week will see the race enter the high mountains of northern Italy where the final destination of the maglia rosa will most likely be determined.

However, while the stage racers will be focusing on the Giro, the one-day specialists will be contesting for the honours in some of the toughest races on the calendar. The dates may have changed, but the challenges remain the same in the steep Ardennes or the cobbled roads of Flanders and northern France. Which begs the question: how do you follow it all?

With three monuments of cycling — Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix — taking place concurrently with the Giro, live coverage on some days will focus on the big one-day races, while those keen on knowing what is happening at Ghent-Wevelgem will be kept up to speed within our Giro liveblogs.

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck as the self-styled 'home of cycling' is broadcasting each and every stage, while the recently-launched GCN Race Pass app will also be showing the action.

Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, in our live blogs — see below for schedule — that will include news, analysis, reaction and full results.

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing, or have yet to be released. Telegraph Sport will update accordingly.

Saturday October 3

Giro d'Italia, stage one: Monreale to Palermo, 15km

​​Stage starts at: 12.15pm (BST)

​​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 2pm

Live: Eurosport2 2-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage

Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm







Sunday October 4

Giro d'Italia, stage two: Alcomo to Agrigento, 150km

