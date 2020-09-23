Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

Telegraph Sport
View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour - GETTY IMAGES

Throughout October the focus of the cycling world switches to Italy as the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia courses the length and breadth of the country, turning its villages and cities pink as it winds towards Milan.

After setting off on its 3,497.9-kilometre journey from Monreale with a rare sighting — a downhill time trial — la corsa rosa spends two days on Sicily before heading over to the mainland. Four stages in the south are followed by a series of stages up the east coast, taking the hometown of the late Marco Pantani during the 12th day of racing. The third and final week will see the race enter the high mountains of northern Italy where the final destination of the maglia rosa will most likely be determined.

However, while the stage racers will be focusing on the Giro, the one-day specialists will be contesting for the honours in some of the toughest races on the calendar. The dates may have changed, but the challenges remain the same in the steep Ardennes or the cobbled roads of Flanders and northern France. Which begs the question: how do you follow it all?

With three monuments of cycling — Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix — taking place concurrently with the Giro, live coverage on some days will focus on the big one-day races, while those keen on knowing what is happening at Amstel Gold Race and Ghent-Wevelgem will be kept up to speed within our Giro liveblogs.

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck as the self-styled 'home of cycling' is broadcasting each and every stage, while the recently-launched GCN Race Pass app will also be showing the action.

Alternatively, if you are stuck at work or do not subscribe to Eurosport then you can follow the action, as it unfolds, in our live blogs — see below for schedule — that will include news, analysis, reaction and full results.

All dates, times and distances are correct at time of publishing, or have yet to be released. Telegraph Sport will update accordingly.

Saturday October 3

Giro d'Italia, stage one: Monreale to Palermo, 15km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage one profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: 12.15pm (BST)
​​​Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 2pm
Live: Eurosport2 2-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Sunday October 4

Giro d'Italia, stage two: Alcomo to Agrigento, 150km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage two profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.55am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 2pm
Live: Eurosport2 2-4pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Liège to Liège, 257km

View photos
Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2020 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and also follow the classics

​​Race starts at: TBC (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Monday October 5

Giro d'Italia, stage three: Enna to Etna, 150km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage three profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.25am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Tuesday October 6

Giro d'Italia, stage four: Catania to Villafranco Tirrena, 140km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage four profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.30am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 11.10am-3.15pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Wednesday October 7

Giro d'Italia, stage five: Mileto to Camigliatello Silano, 225km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage five profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.30am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.30pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Thursday October 8

Giro d'Italia, stage six: Castrovillari to Matera, 188km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage six profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 10.50am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10.15-10.45pm


Friday October 9

Giro d'Italia, stage seven: Matera to Brindisi, 143km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage seven profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.10pm (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.55am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10-10.30pm


Saturday October 10

Giro d'Italia, stage eight: Giovinazzo to Vieste, 200km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage eight profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 10.35am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.45-10.15pm


Amstel Gold Race — men's and women's: TBC

Map or profile yet to be released by race organisers.

​​Race starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Sunday October 11

Giro d'Italia, stage nine: San Salvo to Roccaraso, 198km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage nine profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.30am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport2 12.30-3.30pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Ghent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields: Ypres to Wevelgem, 232.5km

Map or profile yet to be released by race organisers.

​​Race starts at: 9.18am
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Tuesday October 13

Giro d'Italia, stage 10: Lanciano to Tortoreto, 177km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 10 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.05am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 11.30am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Wednesday October 14

Giro d'Italia, stage 11: Porto Sant'Elpidio to Rimini, 182km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 11 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.15am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.30pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10.35-11.05pm


Thursday October 15

Giro d'Italia, stage 12: Cesenatico to Cesenatico, 204km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 12 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 10.15am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Friday October 16

Giro d'Italia, stage 13: Cervia to Monselice, 190km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 13 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 10.50am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Saturday October 17

Giro d'Italia, stage 14: Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, 34km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 14 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 11.35am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Sunday October 18

Tour of Flanders: Antwerp to Oudenaarde, 242.5km

Map or profile yet to be released by race organisers.

​​Race starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12pm
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Giro d'Italia, stage 15: Base Aerea Rivolto to Piancavallo, 185km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 15 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 10.20am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Tour of Flanders liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Tuesday October 20

Giro d'Italia, stage 16: Udine to San Daniele del Friuli, 228km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 16 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.25am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10-10.30pm


Vuelta a España, stage one: Irún to Arrate, 171km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage one profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Wednesday October 21

Giro d'Italia, stage 17: Bassano del Grappa to Madonna di Campiglio, 202km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 17 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.30am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10-10.30pm


Vuelta a España, stage two: Pamplona to Lekunberri, 151km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage two profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Thursday October 22

Giro d'Italia, stage 18: Pinzolo to Laghi di Cancano, 207km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 18 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.20am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.45pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 9.30-10pm


Vuelta a España, stage three: Lodosa to La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa, 163.8km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage three profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Friday October 23

Giro d'Italia, stage 19: Morbegno to Asti, 251km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 19 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.15am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10.15-10.45pm


Vuelta a España, stage four: Garray to Ejea de los Caballeros, 190km 

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage four profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Saturday October 24

Giro d'Italia, stage 20: Alba to Sestriere, 198km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 20 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 9.35am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 12.30pm
Live: Eurosport2 11.25am-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10.15-10.45pm


Vuelta a España, stage five: Huesca to Sabiñanigo 185.5km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage five profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Giro d'Italia liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Sunday October 25

Women's Paris-Roubaix: Denain to Roubaix, 116km

View photos
PR

​​Race starts at: 8.10am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 10am
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Paris-Roubaix: Compiègne to Roubaix, 259km

View photos
PR

​​Race starts at: 10am (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: 10am
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Giro d'Italia, stage 21: Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan, 15.7km

View photos
Giro d'Italia 2020, stage 21 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the race stages

​​Stage starts at: 12.20pm (BST)
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Paris-Roubaix liveblog
Live: Eurosport2 12-3.45pm, S4C 1pm-end of stage
Highlights: Eurosport2 8-9.30pm, S4C 10-10.30pm


Vuelta a España, stage six: Biescas to Col du Tourmalet, 135.6km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage six profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: Key results within Paris-Roubaix liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Tuesday October 27

Vuelta a España, stage seven: Vitoria-Gasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia, 160.4km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage seven profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Wednesday October 28

Vuelta a España, stage eight: Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 164.5km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage eight profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Thursday October 29 

Vuelta a España, stage nine: Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo, 163.6km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage nine profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Friday October 30 

Vuelta a España, stage 10: Castro Urdiales to Suances, 187.4km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage 10 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC


Saturday October 31

Vuelta a España, stage 11: Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona, 170.2km

View photos
Vuelta a España 2020, stage 11 profile — Giro d'Italia 2020 route: How to watch live TV coverage and follow the WorldTour

​​Stage starts at: TBC
Telegraph Sport liveblog: No liveblog
Live: TBC
Highlights: TBC