Giro d'Italia 2020: When does each stage start, how long is it and how can I follow the action?

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Why, it's only the 103rd edition of the Giro d'Italia, the second of the three grand tours scheduled to take place this year.

For many aficionados, the Giro is the greatest test a cyclist can face with the stages regularly being longer, higher and, very often, colder than those at the Tour de France, its better known and slightly older cousin.

When does the Giro d'Italia start?

This year's Giro d'Italia began with the 15-kilometre individual time trial from Monreale to Palermo on Saturday October 3, 2020.

How long is this year's Giro d'Italia?

The second grand tour of the new-look season comprises 21 stages and will be raced over 3,497.9km — that's 2,173 miles in old money.

After spending two days on Sicily the race heads over to the mainland for four stages in the south, followed by a series of stages up the east coast, taking the hometown of the late Marco Pantani during the 12th day of racing. The third and final week will see the race enter the mountains of northern Italy where the final destination of the maglia rosa will most likely be determined.

And when does the Giro d'Italia finish?

The Giro d'Italia concludes with the third and final individual time trial of the race, the 15.7km test from Cernusco sul Naviglio to Milan.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck, the self-styled 'home of cycling' will be broadcasting every day, live, all the way from Monreale to Milan, while the recently-launched GCN Race Pass app will also be showing the action. Broadcast times and daily highlights will be shown at different times each day. Alternatively, you can stay abreast of all the action right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost all of the 21 stages will be live blogged by our team — full details to follow — while each evening we will publish race details and standings in all of the main classifications.

What teams will ride the Giro d'Italia?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 19 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of the Giro d'Italia, all teams are contracted to race.

In addition to WorldTour teams, race organisers RCS handed wildcard spots to three Professional Continental squads, and so Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF-Faizane and Vini Zabu-KTM will also be there.