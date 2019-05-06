Giro d'Italia 2019: When does the race start, how long is it, how can I follow the action and who are the favourites?

After losing his pink jersey in the final week of last year's race, Simon Yates is determined to right that wrong at the 102nd edition of the Giro d'Italia where the Briton will lead Mitchelton-Scott's charge - 2018 Getty Images

What is this race and why should I care about it?

Why, it's only the 102nd edition of the Giro d'Italia, the first of the three grand tours, the others being the Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For many aficionados, the Giro is the greatest test a cyclist can face with the stages regularly being longer, higher and, very often, colder than those at the Tour de France, its better known and slightly older cousin.

Following the recent domination of the Tour de France by Team Sky, a number of teams and riders have switched their attention to the Giro meaning the starting line-up will include a number of names familiar to not only the cognoscenti, but of armchair fans of the sport too.

Despite having dominated the race nicknamed la corsa rosa, the pink road, having amassed 69 wins in the previous 101 editions, just three Italian teams – Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF and Nippo Vini Fantini Faizane – will start the race.

When does the Giro d'Italia start?

This year's Giro d'Italia gets under way with an 8.2-kilometre individual time trial around the streets of of Bologna on Saturday May 11, 2019.

How long is this year's Giro d'Italia?

The total distance of the race is 3,518.5 kilometres – or 2,186 miles in old money. As you can see from the map, after setting off from Bologna, the travelling circus that is the Giro heads south before circling around in an anti-clockwise skirting the Adriatic coast towards Emilia-Romagna.

Giro d'Italia 2019 route map

Story continues

The opening 11 stages are relatively flat, with race organisers RCS Sport backloading the three-week race with the climbs. The final week is a brute. Stage 16 on Tuesday May 28 features the Cima Coppi atop the Passo Gavia after which they will drop down into Bormio before heading towards the Mortirolo – up thereally difficult side from Mazzo di Valtellina. Book the day off, now. The race concludes with a time trial in Verona where the riders will have one final opportunity to have a say in the final general classification and, possibly, the eventual destination of the maglia rosa, the pink jersey awarded to the overall winner.

And when does the Giro d'Italia finish?

The race concludes a little over three weeks after setting off from Bologna with its third individual time trial in Verona on Sunday June 2.

Where does each stage start and end?

How can I follow the race?

Those with subscriptions to Eurosport are in luck, the self-styled 'home of cycling' will be broadcasting every day, live, all the way from Italy. Broadcast times and the daily highlights programmes will be shown at different times each day. Terrestrial channel S4C, too, will also be broadcasting the action live, in Welsh, if that's your thing. Alternatively, you can stay abreast of all the action right here with Telegraph Sport. Almost all of the 21 stages will be live blogged by John MacLeary, while each evening we will publish full race details and standings.

What teams will ride the Giro d'Italia?

As with all WorldTour races, each of the 18 teams that make up the top-flight of professional cycling receive an invite and in the case of Giro d'Italia all teams are contracted to race.

In addition to the WorldTour teams, race organisers RCS handed wildcard spots to Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani-CSF, Israel Cycling Academy and Nippo Vini Fantini Faizane.

Who are the bookmakers' favourites for the race?

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma, Slo): 2-1

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb, Hol): 13-5

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott, GB): 13-4

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida, Ita): 8-1

Miguel Ángel López (Astana, Col): 11-1

Mikel Landa (Movista, Spa): 20-1

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin, Rus): 70-1

Iván Sosa (Ineos, Col): 80-1

Richard Carapaz (Movistar, Ecu): 80-1

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick Step, Lux): 100-1

Who do you think will win the Giro d'Italia?