Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana overlap in new cycling schedule

The Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana will overlap in October as a result of the coronavirus pandemic altering the cycling schedule, with overall UCI World Tour events now scheduled to resume Aug. 1.

It marks the first time two Grand Tours overlap since 1986, when the Vuelta finished on May 13 and the Giro started May 12, according to Gracenote.

Typically, the Giro takes place in May and the Vuelta in August/September.

The Tour de France, normally in July, was previously pushed back to Aug. 29-Sept. 20. The Giro starts Oct. 3. The Vuelta starts Oct. 20 and will be shortened by one weekend as the Dutch city of Utrecht will no longer hold the Grand Depart.

The annual world championships remain as previously scheduled for Sept. 20-27 in Switzerland. The senior elite men’s individual races at road worlds are typically not on the first three days, meaning Tour de France finishers could conceivably take part, though it would be difficult.

2020 UCI Men’s World Tour Calendar

-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

-5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

-8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

-12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

-16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

-25 August: Bretagne Classic – Ouest-France (France)

-29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)

-7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

-11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

-13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

-29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour

-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

-3-25 October: Giro d’Italia (Italy)

-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

-10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

-14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

-15-20 October: Gree – Tour of Guangxi (China)

-18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

-20 October – 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

-21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

-31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

2020 UCI Women’s World Tour Calendar

-1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

-8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

-9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

-13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

-26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

-29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

-1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

-11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

-30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

-4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

-10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

-11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

-18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

-20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

-20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

-23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

-25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

-6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)

