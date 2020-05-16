Mario Cipollini - Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage seven: Lion King – part two - AP

Part two of our look at the life and times of the Giro d'Italia's record stage winner Mario Cipollini picks up the story in 2002, as he has just won the rainbow jersey at the World Championships.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look at the final seasons before his eventual retirement, which he had threatened a couple of times previously. The ceremonial skinsuits were a reflection of his flamboyance and marketing power but the doping allegations and darker accusations since retirement have all complicated the Lion King's legacy.

We also hear Mark Cavendish's verdict on who was the greatest sprinter.

And there's the latest selection from Ciro for his Giro d'Italia dream team.