Carerra team-mates Roberto Visentini (left) and Stephen Roche - Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage four: Imbroglio! Skulduggery at the Giro d'Italia - REX FEATURES

Our Giro arrives in Sicily and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe discuss the race’s rich history of controversy, tactical ruthlessness and downright cheating.

From police raids to outlandish excuses for positive doping tests to Richard’s shocking wine-tasting notes, we cover it all.

We talk about Eddy Merckx’s positive test at Savona in 1969, the day a rampant Marco Pantani was stopped in his tracks and kicked out of the race, the stage that pushed the legendary race director Vincenzo Torriani to the limit, and the internal rivalry between Carerra teammates Roberto Visentini (the defending champion) and Stephen Roche in 1987. Plus there’s arguably the first social media controversy.

Having visited Sicily with the Giro twice in recent years, our coverage of the mafia has been perhaps superficial so we get the lowdown on the organised crime network from an expert, author and historian John Dickie.

And Lionel cooks a delightful summery dish of pasta alla norma with the expert guidance of award-winning food writer Felicity Cloake.