Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage five: The Supernovas

Our Giro is still on the island of Sicily and Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe turn their attention to the ‘Prosecco Supernovas’, or one-hit wonders: riders who burnt brightly but briefly at the Giro d’Italia.

They include Ivan Quaranta, the sprinter who upstaged Mario Cipollini at the 1999 Giro. Twenty-one years later, Daniel caught up with Quaranta to find out where – or, indeed, if – it all went wrong.

We look at the strange case of the Swedes at the Giro, recalling Gosta Pettersson’s surprise win in 1971 and speaking to Tommy Prim who, a decade later, twice finished second overall.

Then there is Damiano Cunego, who was just 22 when he won the 2004 race. Cunego looked set to become Italian cycling’s next big star but, in a career that continued another 14 years, he never again went close – we investigate why.

Amarcord is our regular look back at The Cycling Podcast’s previous experiences at the Giro and in this one we join Lionel and Daniel in the midst of a casino in the Dolomites.