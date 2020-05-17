Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage eight: Magic Nights

Italy was full of confidence in 1990. The country was alive, at the cutting edge of sport and fashion and with a booming economy. About to host the World Cup, the nation's cyclists were on the cusp of a resurgence too.

After three years of foreign victors at the Giro, an Italian led from start to finish. Gianni Bugno took the pink jersey in the opening time trial in Bari and defended it all the way to Milan – only the fourth man to lead the race all the way through, and only the second after Eddy Merckx in 1973 to actually do it in the maglia rosa.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look back at those heady days of 1990 and remember the song that defined the summer. No, not Nessun Dorma, the BBC's World Cup theme, Notte Magiche, or Magic Nights.

We break down Bugno's victory, compare and contrast him to football's poster boy Roberto Baggio, assess the state of the Giro at the time, look at Italian cycling's re-emergence and ask how important a role the discovery of EPO as a performance-enhancing drug played in Italy's early Nineties renaissance.

We hear from author, historian and expert on all things Italian, John Foot, and from Bugno himself. There's another delve into The Cycling Podcast's back catalogue to discuss the so-called 'Zoncolan of the South', wine of the day, plus musical contributions from Amaraterra (who perform our Giro theme song, Cozze), and François Thomazeau.