Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 21: The call of nature

Tom Dumoulin - AP

Our Giro reaches Milan after three weeks on the virtual road. We set out from Budapest in Hungary, then spent a few days in Sicily before making the familiar journey the length of Italy, visiting the Dolomites and the Alps and now it's the last leg.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look back to the 2017 Giro, won by Tom Dumoulin, who famously had to stop to answer the call of nature by the roadside on the stage to Bormio.

We speak to Dumoulin about that day and his Giro victory in general.

There's also the final member of Ciro Scognamiglio's Giro Dream Team, the last visit to the kitchen for Lionel and finally we remember some of our favourite memories from the four editions of the Giro The Cycling Podcast has covered from start to finish.

Thank you to everyone who has joined us on the journey – we hope you've enjoyed listening to Our Giro as much as we have making it.