Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 20: 'I'll get them tomorrow' - GETTY IMAGES

Is stage 20 of Our Giro the 'queen stage'? Well, that's a matter of debate but we have got a bumper episode looking back to the final Friday of the 2018 edition when Chris Froome turned the race on its head.

Simon Yates had looked so good for two and a half weeks, winning stages in pink and with panache. Froome had endured crashes and stuttering form in the first half of the race and his victory on Monte Zoncalon over the penultimate weekend looked at the time to be like a consolation prize.

As the race reached its decisive final mountain stages, Froome decided to go all in and launched a long-range attack that put not just Yates but all the other general classification contenders on the back foot.

Yates cracked definitively, Froome ended the day in pink but as we'll hear in this episode there was much more to it than that.

Froome, Yates, Dave Braislford, Tom Dumoulin, Matt White and Yates's team-mate Chris Juul Jensen are among those who reflect on that remarkable day.