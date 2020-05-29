Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 19: Tales of the Tappe

This episode of Our Giro looks at the relationship between the Giro d'Italia and the literary tradition of journalists, writers and poets covering the race.

We look at the 1949 Giro and the continuing rivalry between Fausto Coppi and Gino Bartali through the pages of a collection of writing by novellist and poet Dino Buzzati.

Daniel speaks to Filippo Cauz and Leonardo Piccione, two young writers who are seeking to capture the poetry and emotion of the Giro in their collection of writing, Bidon.

We also revisit the work of Gianni Mura and some of the other great writers who have added a literary flourish to their coverage of the race.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe for Tales of the Tappe.