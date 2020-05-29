Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 18: Life of Brian

Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 16: An American in pink

Stage 18 of Our Giro reunites us with Brian Nygaard, who stood in for Lionel during his brief trip home from the race to watch his football team get walloped in the FA Cup final.

Continuing the Giro's recent tradition, this episode is our 'wine stage' featuring Daniel's conversation with Nygaard, whose career in cycling has taken him from press officer to team manager to journalist.

The Dane has worked as press officer for Bjarne Riis's CSC team, Team Sky and Orica-GreenEdge, was part of the management at Leopard-Trek and recently has written and commentated on cycling.

Other than cycling, Nygaard's passions are Italy, food and wine. He now runs a wine-making business in California. Pour yourself a glass of something nice and sit back for a conversation about the joys of Italy.