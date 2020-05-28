Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 17: My name is Luca

Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 16: An American in pink

In this episode of Our Giro, we meet Trek-Segafredo general manager Luca Guercilena and learn about his career in professional cycling.

Guercilena was not a pro rider but a sports scientist, whose career began with the Mapei team – where he tested a certain Daniel Friebe and, according to some observers, failed to spot the talent in front of his eyes(!)

Later on, he was part of the Leopard-Trek team which has evolved through several identities to become the Trek-Segafredo team today. In this episode, Guercilena talks about some of the riders he has worked with over the years.

We also hear from Ciro Scognamiglio, whose Giro Dream Team is nearing completion, and Lionel makes the Lombardy favourite, polenta with sausage ragù.