Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 16: An American in pink

In this episode of Our Giro we hear from 1988 Giro d'Italia champion Andy Hampsten, the only American to win the race.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look back at the 1988 Giro which was shaped by terrible whether on the stage to Bormio, which went over the Gavia.

Snowy conditions made for a cold, miserable day in the saddle for the riders but there was no question as far as the riders were concerned that such a prestigious stage would go ahead. It would never happen today but it has gone down in Giro history as one of the most incredible stages of any grand tour.

Hampsten was not first to the top of the Gavia that day (that was Dutchman Johan Van de Velde); and he did not win the stage either (that was another Dutchman, Erik Breukink) but the American did take the pink jersey from Franco Chioccioli (who lost more than five minutes) to take control of the Giro.

Over to Hampsten, who usually lives for part of the year in Tuscany, to tell the story...