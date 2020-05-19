Mx Schachmann - Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 13: End of the world as we knew it - GETTY IMAGES

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe look back at Paris-Nice, the last WorldTour stage race before coronavirus brought the world to a halt.

In stage 13 of Our Giro we hear from Max Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe who was in sparkling form this spring, finishing second at the Volta ao Algarve before winning Paris-Nice, which made its way to the French Riviera as Europe was on the verge of lockdown. The race continued in surreal circumstances, as Daniel describes in this episode, and was curtailed a day short.

Schachmann – who won a stage of the 2018 Giro at Prato Nevoso the day before Chris Froome attacked and cracked Simon Yates – talks about Paris-Nice, how he hoped to capitalise on his excellent spring form and what the future holds when racing returns.

We also hear from Andrea Agostini, chief operating officer of UAE Team Emirates, who was in the UAE as the virus began to spread among riders and people working on the race. Agostini was hospitalised in the UAE before recovering enough to return home.

This episode also reveals the next member of Ciro Scognamiglio’s Giro Dream Team, and there’ll be few surprises about who he has chosen as team leader.