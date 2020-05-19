Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage 10: The hot seat

Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, stage eight: Magic Nights

It's time trial day for Our Giro and we look back to the 2013 race and remember the day Alex Dowsett gave Great Britain a stage win they perhaps expected Bradley Wiggins to deliver.

Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe return refreshed after a virtual rest day with another packed episode.

After two years with Team Sky, Dowsett switched to Movistar and the 2013 Giro gave him his first taste of grand tour racing. A tough opening week (is there any other sort at the Giro?) concluded with a 54.8-kilometre time trial.

Bradley Wiggins, Team Sky's leader and the reigning Tour de France champion, was the pre-race favourite and the expectation was that he'd get a faltering Giro campaign back on track with a blistering ride against the clock.

But Dowsett, one of the earlier starters, set a time that would prove to be untouchable – despite a few nervous moments watching in the hot seat.

Hear how he and Movistar prepared for the stage and get under the skin of what it's really like on time trial day at the Giro.

In this episode, there's also a Roman pasta cook-off, judged by Felicity Cloake. Are you Team Carbonara or Team Amatriciana? And what goes in an authentic carbonara. (Hint: not cream, ham or mushrooms).