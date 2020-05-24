Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, rest day: Team Hamburger

Andy Hampsten is the only American to win the Giro d'Italia but in the first of two episodes with him we look at the 1985 race when he switched mid-season from a small domestic team in the US to the 7-Eleven squad that had been invited to ride the race.

Two days from the end, Hampsten won a stage at Gran Paradiso – a short, explosive road race – which earned him a contract for 1986 with the La Vie Claire team of Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond.

Continuing the American theme, we also hear from Robin Morton, who was the first woman to work as a team manager and follow the Giro in a team car, when the Linea-Gianni Motta team rode the race in 1984. The predominantly American squad had the 1966 Giro winner Motta as their lead sports director. Morton talks to Orla Chennaoui about her experiences working at the Giro.