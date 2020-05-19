Our Giro by The Cycling Podcast, rest day: Richie Porte in a storm - GETTY IMAGES

In 2010, Richie Porte was a first-year professional and rode the Giro d'Italia for Saxo Bank. After a promising sixth place in the opening time trial in Amsterdam he spent the first half of the race comfortably inside the top 10.

Then came the stage to L'Aquila, which had been hit by a terrible earthquake the previous year.

A huge break got away and gained a lot of time. Porte was in it and ended the day in the pink jersey.

We hear from Porte about that Giro and the stage to L'Aquila in particular.

Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and Daniel Friebe for a rest day. There's no stage to ride but this episode features a look back at last year's rest day when Richard and Daniel were beseiged by cats seeking to steal their pre-podcast crisps, Lionel cooks the traditional Abruzzese lunch of arrosticini (lamb skewers) and Ciro Scognamiglio adds another rider to his Giro dream team.

The full Richie Porte interview will be available for Friends of the Podcast soon.