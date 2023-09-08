GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers defeat Dragons

Sep. 7—CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Providence swept South Oldham (Ky.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-16 Wednesday night at the Larkin Center.

Nicole Stratford led the Pioneers' attack with nine kills while Lilly Tappel and Makenzie Wagner had six apiece. Additionally, Addison Smith registered a double-double (18 assists, 14 digs) while Brooklyn Borden and Anna Rodewig recorded three service aces apiece for Providence (14-4).

The Pioneers will host Columbus East on Thursday night.

.

PROVIDENCE DEF. SOUTH OLDHAM 25-15, 25-22, 25-16

PHS statistics

Kills: Nicole Stratford 9, Lilly Tappel 6, Makenzie Wagner 6, Abby Julius 5.

Assists: Addison Smith 18, Reese Carver 11, Camila Adams 2.

Aces: Brooklyn Borden 3, Anna Rodewig 3, Lilly Kaiser 2, Adams 2.

Blocks: Kaiser 1, Madelyn Dotson 1, Julius 1, Stratford 1, K. Medlock 1, C. Gillespie 1.

Digs: Smith 14, Adams 9, Borden 7, Tappel 7.

.

CREEK SWEEPS CORYDON

CORYDON — Class 3A No. 5 Silver Creek swept host Corydon Central 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 Wednesday night.

Brooklynn Renn led the Dragons' attack with nine kills while Ellie Priddy dished out a team-high 13 assists. Defensively, Addison Makun recorded seven total blocks while Ava Kopf recorded a team-best 14 digs.

.

SILVER CREEK DEF. CORYDON CENTRAL 25-15, 25-12, 25-10

SCHS statistics

Kills: Brooklynn Renn 9, Ellie Priddy 6, Addison Makun 5, Kessa Kemmer 5, Abby Larson 5, Aryn Heeke 3.

Assists: Priddy 13, Shelbi Oxley 6, Sam Marks 4, Ava Kopf 3, Makun 2, Keiko Dallmann 2.

Aces: Dannah Kerberg 2, Priddy 2.

Blocks: Makun 7, Renn 3, Larson 2.

Digs: Kopf 14, Priddy 6, Heeke 6, Dallmann 5, Kerberg 5, Layla Wheatley 3, Renn 3, Larson 3, Marks 3, Makun 2, Kemmer 2, Oxley 2.

.

MUSTANGS SWEEP GENERALS

NEW WASHINGTON — Host New Washington rolled to a 25-20, 25-19, 25-17 victory over visiting Clarksville on Wednesday night.

Kaylee Lawrence recorded a double-double (13 kills, 10 digs) to lead the way for the Mustangs while Violet Higdon dished out 21 assists. Meanwhile senior Adyson Cain topped the team in aces (seven) and digs (14).

For the Generals, Aalyiah Watts tallied 10 kills and six aces while Jayonna Shirley added nine kills and two aces. Additionally, Emma Helton registered eight kills while Emma Money collected eight aces.

.

NEW WASHINGTON DEF. CLARKSVILLE 25-20, 25-19, 25-17

NWHS statistics

Kills: Kaylee Lawrence 13, Kaleigh Ashabranner 6, Johna King 5, Paris Harrod 5, Ayva Campbell 3.

Assists: Violet Higdon 21, Adyson Cain 5.

Aces: Cain 7, Lawrence 4, Kat Donaway 3.

Blocks: Ashabranner 1, Higdon 1.

Digs: Cain 14, Lawrence 10, Higdon 8, King 5, Donaway 5, Harrod 4, Madison Brown 3.

CHS statistics: Lilly Pate 1 kill, 1 ace; Tiarra Lewis 2 kills and 4 aces; Katlyn Kirk 1 kill ; Airyanna Lewis 3 kills; Emma Helton 8 kills 2 aces, 1 block; Aalyiah Watts 6 aces, 10 kills; Emma Money 8 aces, 2 kills; Alexis Sans 1 ace; Courtney Austin 1 ace, 1 kill; Jullia Perissi 5 kills; Jayonna Shirley 9 kills, 2 aces; Makenzee Wood 2 aces, 1 kill; Kaycee Houston 1 kill.

.

LIONS SWEEP HORNETS

SELLERSBURG — Host Rock Creek swept Henryvile 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 Wednesday night.