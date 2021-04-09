Girls track: Ottumwa finishes second at Werling Relays

Apr. 9—INDIANOLA — The Ottumwa girls track and field team posted their highest finish of the season, coming home as the runner-up to Indianola at the Ron Werling Relays. The Indians scored 149 points in their home meet.

Lina Newland secured her second win of the season in the long jump, reaching 15 feet and 8.75 inches. Newland was part of a 1-2 finish for the Bulldogs in the event as Mady Houk posted her best finish in the long jump, taking second place just 2.5 inches short of Newland's winning mark.

"Our young team continues to improve each and every meet," Ottumwa head girls track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum said. "It was nice to double up in some events including the long jump.

"It was another night with undesirable weather, but we found a way to perform well."

On the track, the Bulldogs secured a pair of varsity wins. Vanessa Simmons picked up her first victory in the 400 meter dash, crossing the finish line in 1:07.63 with Lily Kester adding a third-place finish for OHS in 1:15.83. Meghan Coulter secured her second straight win for Ottumwa in the 400-meter hurdles, winning the race in 1:12.3, while Sarah Hunger added a sixth-place run of 1:24.12 for Ottumwa.

Ella Allar added a third-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing the race in 18.49 seconds. Newland added a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash, coming home in 14.02 seconds, while Chloe Schneckloth finished fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.59 seconds.

"Ella is truly shining in the 100 meter hurdles as is Chloe in the 200 meters," Schlarbaum said. "Our 4x100 relay team (Newland, Houk, Schneckloth and Anne Guest) is definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with come the (CIML Metro) conference and state-qualifying meets."

Guest anchored a third-place run of 53.42 seconds for the 4x100 team after finishing second in the high jump, crossing the bar at a height of four feet and 10 inches. Daisy Ochoa and Mallory Morgan joined Sadie Cook and Brynn Addis in a sixth-place run for the Ottumwa varsity in the 4x200 relay (2:03.63) before earning a pair of junior varsity wins for the Bulldogs with Ochoa winning the 100 meters in 15.35 seconds while Morgan won the 200 in 29.97, helping OHS finish sixth with 25 points in the JV portion of the meet.

"It's nice to see young student athletes stepping up and performing when needed," Schlarbaum said.

The Ottumwa girls will compete at home with the Bulldog boys in the Don Newell Invitational. Action at Schafer Stadium gets underway on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Ron Werling Relays

Varsity Girls

Team scores

1. Indianola, 149; 2. Ottumwa, 91; 3. Ankeny Centennial, 87; 4. West Des Moines Valley, 75; 5. Newton, 62; 6. Des Moines Hoover, 57; 7. Des Moines East, 29; 8. Ankeny, 24.

Ottumwa results

Individual events

Discus — 4. Anna Wellings, 94-6; 10. Jordan Pauls, 71-7. High jump — 2. Anne Guest, 4-10. Shot put — 6. Wellings, 28-7. Long jump — 1. Lina Newland, 15-8 3/4; 2. Mady Houk, 15-6 1/4.

100 — 8. Newland, 14.02; 8. Houk, 14.03. 200 — 4. Chloe Schneckloth, 28.59; 6. Olivia Coram, 29.67. 400 — 1. Vanessa Simmons, 1:07.63; 3. Lily Kester, 1:15.83. 800 — 6. Mia Garza, 2:45.35. 100-meter hurdles — 3. Ella Allar, 18.49; 11. Mya Davis, 21.02. 1,500 — 5. Isabelle Mellin, 5:42.76; 12. Lila Stock, 7:18.07. 400-meter hurdles — 1. Meghan Coulter, 1:12.3; 6. Sarah Hunger 1:24.12.

Relays

4x100 — 3. Ottumwa (Newland, Houk, Schneckloth, Guest), 53.42. 4x200 — 6. Ottumwa (Mallory Morgan, Sadie Cook, Daisy Ochoa, Brynn Addis), 2:03.63. Distance medley — 4. Ottumwa (Allar, Raylynn Kendrick, Hunger, Mia Garza), 4:59.3. Sprint medley — 4. Ottumwa (Newland, Houk, Schneckloth, Coulter), 2:02.24.

Junior varsity Girls

Team scores

1. Ankeny Centennial, 131; 2. Indianola, 118; 3. West Des Moines Valley, 83 1/2; 4. Newton, 44; 5. Ankeny, 29; 6. Ottumwa, 25; 7. Des Moines Hoover, 24 1/2; 8. Des Moines East, 10.

Ottumwa results

Individual events

100 — 1. Ochoa, 15.35; 6. Mikia Alvarez, 15.91; 8. Cook, 16.2. 200 — 1. Morgan, 29.97; 10. Addis, 33.23; 13. Katie Shewry, 34.6. 100-meter hurdles — 8. Monaghan, 23.78.

Relays

4x100 — 5. Ottumwa (Mya Davis, Alvarez, Cook, Ochoa), 1:00.34; 12. Ottumwa (May Tun, Naily Alvarenga, Makynna Beinhart, Natalia Espinoza) 1:07.11. 4x200 — 8. Ottumwa (Ashley Vanderheiden, Reece Bradford, Alvarenga, Isabelle Henderson), 2:16.04. Sprint medley — 5. Ottumwa (Alvarez, Beinhart, Yaleli Carapia, Monaghan), 2:22.99.