Girls track and field: Two more wins for Subsin at Weier Invite

Apr. 23—WEST DES MOINES — Just three days before heading back to Des Moines to throw for a Drake Relays title, Ottumwa sophomore Delilah Subsin opened the week just a few miles down the road from the blue oval earning wins in both the shot put and discus throws on Monday night at the Larry Weier Invitational.

Subsin was the only thrower in the girls track and field meet at Dowling Catholic to send a shot put over 40 feet, claiming the title reaching 42 feet and two inches. In the discus, Subsin reached 123 feet and seven inches for the win, nearly two full feet ahead of Dowling senior Audrey Ott's second-place throw of 121-8.

Ottumwa finished sixth overall in the meet, scoring 57.33 points. Eve Rust nearly brought home a third win in the field for the Bulldogs, sharing second place in the girls high jump clearing 5-2 finishing just two inches shy of Dowling junior Kate Nelson's winning jump of 5-4.

Amaka Chukwumezie continued a stellar freshman season for the Bulldogs on Monday, finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.76 seconds. Lea Baroma added a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 28.22.

Ottumwa also scored points in six different relay races, finishing fourth in the shuttle hurdle relay in 1:18.13, sixth in the distance medley relay in 5:00.55, sixth in the sprint medley relay in 2:09.81, sixth in the 4x800 relay in 12:17.71, seventh the 4x200 relay in 2:06.88 and seventh in the 4x100 relay in 55.48. Breanna Griffiths added a seventh-place finish for the Bulldogs in the 200 meters (29.12) while Tasmin McElderry finished eighth in the 800-meter run in 2:52.63.

Subsin returns to Des Moines on Thursday afternoon to compete in the girls shot put competition, entering the meet as the Class 4A leader with a school-record throw 42-9.25 achieved last week at the Ron Werling Relays in Indianola. While Subsin will be competing at Drake, the rest of the Ottumwa girls track and field team will be in action in Pella on Thursday evening at the Tulip Time Relays.