GIRLS TRACK: Eastern's Brooks, NW's Moore take medals at state meet

Jun. 1—Eastern junior Makenna Brooks and Northwestern senior Hannah Moore scored medals Friday at the IHSAA Girls Track and Field State Championships at Indiana University in Bloomington.

Brooks took sixth in the long jump, taking a spot on the podium and posting the highest finish of any local participant at the meet. She reached the long jump finals and topped out at 18 feet, 0.75 inches. The top nine finishers in each event win medals. It was her second trip to state and first medal.

"I am super proud of Makenna," Eastern coach Anne Kantz said. "She is such an amazing athlete and great example of what hard work and mental toughness can bring."

Warren Central senior Jila Vaden won the long jump by a wide margin, posting a jump of 20-0.75 to win by eight inches.

Moore closed her Northwestern career with her first medal and a school record. She took ninth in the 3,200 in a school-record 10:37.94 to take a spot on the podium for the first time in three trips to the state track meet.

"The race went really well and I don't think I could be any happier with how my final season as a Tiger went," said Moore, a Butler University recruit. "Excited for what's to come, and so thankful for my last four years at Northwestern."

Pendleton Heights' Ava Jarrell won the 3,200 in 10:10.05.

Brooks also ran two sprints. She was 24th in the 100 in :12.74, bettering her regional time, and was 26th in the 200 in :26.75. Fishers senior Maya Taylor won the 100 in :12.101, just two thousands of a second ahead of Vaden. Evansville North's De'Janay Lane won the 200 in :24.79.

Eastern assistants Makhai Reed and Jake Cooper coach Brooks' events and texted of her performance, "in long jump, she jumped her second-best all season at the biggest stage of her track career and placed sixth in the state, so we were proud of that performance. Makenna has been a great asset to our team as she took on a leadership role this year. Our community and team is proud of her. We cannot wait to see what she has in store for her senior year."

In the throws, Western sophomore Ellyse Walden bettered her seed by four spots by taking 14th in the shot put. She had a best effort of 39-4 at the state meet, bettering her regional and sectional distances.

Walden also competed in the discus, where she finished 26th with an effort of 104-11. Maconaquah senior Lauryn Merritt finished 20th In discus with a distance of 119-9.

Bloomington North senior Hadley Lucas won both throws, setting state meet records in both. She won discus with a toss of 169-6 and won shot at 51-11.

Cass sophomore Aftin Griffin took 14th in the 800 in 2:16.10, bettering her seed by three spots. Delta senior Nicki Southerland won in 2:06.50.

Northwestern senior Lexi Hale was 17th in the high jump, clearing 5-2. Heritage Christian junior Kya Crooke was the champion, clearing 5-11.