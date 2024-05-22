GIRLS TRACK: Brooks qualifies in 3 events as 7 locals reach state

May 22—Eastern junior Makenna Brooks turned in an electrifying performance to lead a strong showing by KT-area athletes in the Kokomo Girls Track and Field Regional on Tuesday night at Walter Cross Field.

Brooks won the long jump, was the runner-up in the 200-meter dash and took third place in the 100 dash. She advanced to the State Finals in all three.

Brooks won the long jump with a school-record leap of 19 feet, 1 inch. That is believed to be an all-time area best.

"I came in [Tuesday] hoping to jump 18-0 for a PR so when I jumped 19-0, I was pretty excited," Brooks said. "I feel like there's still a lot of room for growth."

The record jump came on Brooks' final attempt.

"[The jump] felt really good. It felt really good in my run too. It just felt good all-around," she said.

In Brooks' previous attempt, she went 18-3.5, which had her safely in second place with the top three finishers advancing to the state meet. She could have settled for that and scratched her last attempt, but John Glenn's Lydia Goodsell had her attention after jumping 18-4.

"I did not want to lose," Brooks said.

To advance to state, an athlete needed to either finish in the top three of their event or meet the state qualifying standard. The state meet is May 31 in Bloomington.

Brooks also qualified in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She finished third in the 100 (12.86 seconds) and second in the 200 (:26.10).

"I didn't have as much energy as normal so I didn't run my best," she said.

Also advancing to state from the KT area are: Northwestern senior Hannah Moore in the 3,200 run; Northwestern senior Lexi Hale in the high jump; Western sophomore Ellyse Walden in shot put and discus; Western senior Lacy Rathbun in the 100 hurdles; Lewis Cass sophomore Aftin Griffin in the 800 run; and Maconaquah senior Lauryn Merritt in discus.

Moore was runner-up in the 3,200 with a time of 11:09.70 and Hale was runner-up in high jump at 5-3.

"We felt pretty safe coming in, but you still have to come in and execute because so many things can go wrong — we've had it happen to us before," Northwestern coach Josh Perry said. "We just wanted to come in and get the job done. Lexi and Hannah both, that's been the name of the game this season — they've taken care of business the whole year. I'm glad to do it one more time."

Moore had qualified for the regional in three distance events, but scratched from the 800 and 1,600 to focus on the 3,200.

"We've done two events at state the last two years and just couldn't really find our groove, figuring out how to warm up and cool down. We decided this year to pick one and we felt the 3,200 was our best chance," Perry said.

Moore ran in the 3,200 and 1,600 at the state meet last year. She ran in the 1,600 and 800 in the 2022 meet.

Perry believes Hale has "more in the tank" for state.

"We just keep missing at some of the higher bars. Hopefully this week we get some good practices in and make that one notch that makes it go from just advancing to being a medal contender because she definitely has the skill to do it," he said.

Western's Walden took third place in shot put (39-2.5) and fifth in discus (124-8), meeting the state qualifying standard in the latter.

"Ellyse has been working all year to try to get to this point. She saw last year that she had the potential," Western coach Gary Jewell said. "I think back to when we had [2017 and '18 discus state champion] Tyler Gilbert. His first year down there was his sophomore year and he wanted to see what the big guys do. With Ellyse, I think she knows she can be there. Just look at how much she's improved in one year."

Rathbun was third in the 100 hurdles in :16.44.

"For Lacy, she came close a year ago to being in the state finals in the 300 hurdles, it's great to see her make it this year," Jewell said.

Griffin was runner-up in the 800 with a time of 2:17.92. Merritt was fourth in discus with a throw of 124-9.

