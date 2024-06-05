GIRLS TRACK: Aftin Griffin places 14th in 800 at State Finals

Aftin Griffin just started competing in the 800-meter run 23 days earlier so to place 14th at the state meet Friday was quite an accomplishment.

The Lewis Cass sophomore broke her own school record with a time of 2:16.1 at the event held at Indiana University in Bloomington.

“It was a good day to run, perfect weather this year. The race felt pretty good,” Griffin said in a telephone interview Saturday. “I didn’t feel super good after the first lap but I went out pretty fast, maybe a little faster than I should have went. But I wanted to get out and I really had nothing to lose. I went out almost first on the first lap. And then I kind of slowed down a lot on the second. In the last 100 I got of got boxed in a little bit but I knew I had a little left in me so I tried to get around and have a strong finish.”

Griffin is still learning on how to best run the event. She went out in 63 seconds the first lap and came in in 73 seconds in the second lap. She said she’s only ran the 800 competitively four or five times.

She broke Kristi Sonafrank’s school record of 2:22 earlier this year and has continued to cut time.

“It first started off as I just wanted to do it to break the school record because the school record was 2:22 and I was like, ‘oh, I can do that,’” Griffin said. “So I just did that and then I realized I could break it by a couple seconds and I was like, ‘oh, I’m kind of good at it.’ And unfortunately I wasn’t doing as good in the 4 this year. I didn’t improve on my time at all. So I knew if I wanted to make it to state I would have to drop another second off of what I was running this year. So I thought the best choice was to do the 8 instead.”

Griffin has already competed at three State Finals halfway through her high school career.

Last year she placed 19th in the 400 dash with a time of 58.35 seconds. She’s competed at the state meet in cross country for the first time as a sophomore last fall, placing 51st with a personal-best time of 18:55.4 in Terre Haute. She also was Cass’ leading scorer for the girls basketball team that reached the semi-state this winter.

The 800 might give her the best chance to maximize her sprinting speed shown in sprints and endurance shown in cross country.

“I think cross country definitely helps more towards the 8 too,” she said. “And I knew since I was so good at cross country this year or I improved a lot that I knew I would be good at the 8. And a lot of people thought I would too. But yeah, I definitely have the endurance for it. I think it’s easier to drop a couple seconds off in the 8 than a second off in the 4.”

The 800 times at the state meet were fast this year. Six of the 13 runners that finished ahead of Griffin were seniors.

Madison Kiser of Pioneer won back-to-back state titles in the event in 2016 and 2017 with times of 2:11 and Griffin is hoping to be close to that time next year.

“I know a lot of seniors will be leaving. My dad checked and there was about six seniors that will be leaving. That’ll help a lot unless there’s a lot of freshmen coming up but I’m not for sure there will be,” Griffin said. “I already had goals after yesterday’s race. I was like I want to get that down to a 2:12 by next year. I think if I continue to run it that would be a good goal.”

Griffin added she’s planning to run a lot and play a lot of basketball this summer heading into her junior year of high school at Lewis Cass.

“I have basketball games coming up next week and there’s cross country conditioning a couple times a week. And when there’s not conditioning I run on my own every day. I don’t really like to take days off so I run every day,” she said.