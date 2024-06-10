Girls' tennis: Yarmouth, Waynflete, Falmouth advance to state finals

Jun. 10—LEWISTON — Yarmouth High sophomore Sabina Petrucci was afraid the Class B South girls' tennis championship would come down to her No. 3 singles match.

Sometimes, fears come true.

Even so, Petrucci righted a listing Clippers ship Monday morning by defeating Cape Elizabeth junior Elena Rosenberg 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 at the Wallach Tennis Center on the campus of Bates College to send second-seeded Yarmouth (12-3) into Wednesday's state finals with a 3-2 victory.

"It feels amazing," Petrucci said. "I wasn't sure I would be able to do it."

Also advancing to Wednesday's state championships are Falmouth in Class A and Waynflete in Class C. Top-seeded Falmouth (15-0) ended the surprising run of No. 7 Sanford and No. 2 Waynflete (13-2) avenged last year's regional finals loss to No. 1 Maranacook, each by a score of 4-1.

The Class B South final pitted Yarmouth against a No. 5 Cape Elizabeth squad (9-6) in a rubber match of sorts. During the regular season, each team prevailed 3-2 on its home court.

On Monday, Yarmouth dominated the first two singles positions, with senior Sofia Mavor and sophomore Adea Cobaj each winning 6-1, 6-0. Cape Elizabeth won handily at first doubles, however, 6-2, 6-1 behind sophomores Gillian Lench and Emma Gebhart.

Yarmouth nearly clinched the overall victory at second doubles, but couldn't manage to convert either of two match points in the third set as another sophomore tandem from Cape Elizabeth — Rosi Gonzalez and Kaia Craig — pulled out a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 victory over Clippers seniors Margot Patch and Jill Schlax.

"That was one of the most stressful matches we've played," Gonzalez said. "The third set, no one knew what was going to happen."

After one point in the third set Patch admonished the crowd for cheering after what she viewed an unforced error. Shortly thereafter, Yarmouth moved ahead 5-3. The Capers hung on, however, forcing a tiebreaker they won 7-2.

"Even though we weren't playing our best at the beginning, we kept the energy up," Craig said. "Once we won the second (set) we were feeling much more confident about the tiebreaker."

By sweeping doubles, the Capers knotted the overall match at 2, sending all eyes toward the No. 3 singles battle between Petrucci and Rosenberg, each of whom displayed sparkling groundstrokes but struggled with serves.

Petrucci said she panicked throughout the second set. In a break before the third, a talk with Yarmouth Coach Chris Hill helped to calm her nerves, as did remembering a few thoughts she had jotted in a notebook beforehand.

One of those reminders: 100 percent movement and 60 percent shot speed.

"So I was trying to move and set myself for each shot, but not swing very hard at all," she said. "I tend to go for the low-percentage shots and that doesn't usually work out very well."

Yarmouth will face North champion Caribou (15-0) for the Class B state championship Wednesday morning at 8:30 at Bates.

Cape Elizabeth Coach Sarah Boeckel said the most impressive aspect of the battle between Petrucci and Rosenberg was that after splitting sets, neither player appeared tentative the rest of the way.

"Which is always hard to do when it's the third set and you know you're determining the (overall) match," Boeckel said. "I really love that Elena just played to win, and didn't get tight, and same thing for Sabina. That was a great match."

In Class A, Falmouth won despite the absence of its top player, two-time state singles semifinalist Sofia Kirtchev, who has been ill and missed all playoff matches this spring. Sanford (11-5) had knocked off No. 2 Gorham and No. 3 Cheverus but was only able to win a first singles Monday with senior Olivia Guinard (6-2, 6-3) over freshman Sophia Turker.

Falmouth made quick work at doubles. Seniors Mary McPheeters and Jenna Nunley rolled 6-1, 6-2 at first doubles and classmate Adele Gamage and junior Carley Iannetta won 6-0, 6-1 at second.

Senior Gracyn Mick, who paired with junior Gwen Long last month to win the doubles state tournament, shifted to No. 3 singles and won 6-1. At No. 2 singles, senior Charlotte Williamson overcame a sluggish start to win 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

"Our team is pretty strong this year and we're all best friends, which is really nice," Williamson said. "I think that's what's been helping us the most."

In Class C, Waynflete senior Lucy Hart and freshman Rosie DellaMattera-Christin won in straight sets at first and third singles. The Flyers swept doubles. Juniors Jenny Morrill and Luccia Moraes won 6-2, 6-1 at first doubles and senior Sara Levenson and sophomore Elefe Angle delivered the match-clinching victory at second doubles, 7-6 (7-1), 6-2.

Senior Cassidy McCormack, at second singles, provided the only victory for Maranacook (13-2). The Black Bears swept singles last spring to edge Waynflete in the regional finals and went on to win the state title.

"The loss last year was definitely on my mind," said Hart, whose 6-3, 6-1 victory over junior Claire Dwyer reversed their personal outcome from last June. "I'm so glad we were able to get back to states and am really looking forward to Wednesday."

