Girls tennis: Individual state championship roundup

May 11—The individual girls tennis championships wrapped up on Saturday, leaving five local ladies with proverbial crowns on their heads.

In Class 5A, Fairview's Jane Roth rose all the way to the top of No. 2 singles, defeating Cherry Creek's Jisele Boker in the finals with a marathon match that saw set scores of 7-6, 2-6, 6-3. She finished her senior season with a nearly perfect record, dropping just one match.

Peak to Peak's Josie Adams and Molly Kolachov won out at 3A No. 2 doubles after dispatching Vail Christian's Alexa Blanch and Sabrina Nabonsal with two incredibly tough sets. The Pumas pulled it off 6-4, 7-5.

Holy Family's Kenna Dietz and Raelynn Pickup kept the title party going at 3A 3 doubles, after they made like the Pumas and took down their own Vail Christian foes, Carys Highum and Olivia Zajac, with a 6-4, 6-2 final.

Several other players came up just short in their respective title matches.

In 5A, Maya Brakhage showed Ralston Valley's Scarlett Lutz a better version of her game than previous meetings before Lutz pulled away 6-3, 6-1.

Erie's Nanoha Nakamura, a foreign exchange student from Japan, finally met competition she couldn't overcome. She fell to Kent Denver's Lila Moldenhauer with a 6-1, 6-2 decision in the 4A 1 singles finals.

In 3A, Peak to Peak's Ranye Ezenekwe struggled to extinguish Cañon City's Rachel Comstock's fire at 3 singles. She fell quickly, as Comstock only allowed her to win four games (6-2, 6-2).

Holy Family's Annabelle Kenny, likewise, couldn't match the heat that Evelyn Oltmans (D'Evelyn) threw down in the 3A 2 singles championship, falling 6-1, 6-2. The Tigers' 1 doubles pair, Avery Alderman and Lauren Stonehocker, put up a good fight against Colorado Academy's Anna Johnson and Violet Tetzeli but eventually settled for silver with a 6-1, 7-5 loss.

BoCoPreps will provide more in-depth coverage of the 3A and 4A champions on Monday.