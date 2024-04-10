GIRLS TENNIS: Howard County 2024 season preview

Apr. 10—From 2016-23, Northwestern's girls tennis team set the standard in Howard County.

Excluding the 2020 season, which was taken away by the COVID shutdown, the Tigers captured seven straight Kokomo Sectional titles. Their combined record over that stretch was an astounding 108-8 with all but one of the losses coming in regional matches.

Now, the Tigers are in rebuilding mode, and that starts with new coach Mason Townsley. He replaces Kathie Layden, who led the Tigers from 2014-23.

Townsley attended Frankfort where he was the Hot Dogs' No. 1 player all four years of his career. Following high school, he served four years in the Marines.

"Coming back home to Indiana, I knew that eventually I wanted to coach," he said. "This position opened up at the right time and I knew that I wanted to get involved. Northwestern School Corporation has been a fantastic organization to work alongside with.

"Tennis has always been a part of my life. What is great about tennis is that it can be a lifelong sport," he added. "I am excited to see how this season shapes up — I am anticipating not only personal and individual success on the court but a great team record as well."

Townsley said he was pleased with the interest in the team.

"All said and done as a team we have 18 athletes. We are a very young team with a lot of enthusiasm," he said.

The Tigers are led by their two returning varsity players. Senior Anna Grube is moving from No. 1 doubles to No. 1 singles and junior Berkley Wray is moving from No. 2 doubles to No. 2 singles.

From there, juniors Madison Shearer, Emma Mula, Mia Shoaff, Lydia Girard, Alannah Smith and Blythe Collins and freshman Elyse Collins are in the mix for spots.

"Any one of these girls can move around within the varsity lineup. They are constantly improving their own game, as well as lifting their teammates to be better," Townsley said.

The following are looks at the other Howard County teams. Like Northwestern, Taylor and Western also have new coaches.

KOKOMO

The Wildkats are looking to build on their resurgent 2023 season, which saw them post a 16-7 record and finish as runners-up in the North Central Conference and the sectional.

"We had more girls than ever taking classes and competing over the winter," Kokomo coach Sarah Hemmerich said. "With 28 young ladies on this year's team, there are a lot of tennis balls bouncing."

The Kats return their singles lineup intact — junior Raigan Heflin at No. 1, senior Ellen Callane at No. 2 and sophomore Claire Callane at No. 3.

In addition, the Kats return three of their four doubles players. Senior Mia Federspill returns to the No. 1 team and will work with either senior Allie Cothern or junior Avi Pollard. The latter two formed the No. 2 doubles team last year. Hemmerich said senior Helen Qiu will team with Cothern or Pollard at No. 2.

"We may have some shifting around to find the best pairs," Hemmerich said.

Senior Abby Hansen and junior Sydney Colescott provide depth.

"We are ready to compete and see our hard work in the offseason pay off," Hemmerich said.

EASTERN

The Comets (9-6 last season) return five of their seven players from their regular lineup.

The Comets graduated No. 1 singles player Molly Farkas. Senior Emily Princell, who went 11-6 at No. 2 singles last year, is moving to the top of the lineup.

"She is someone who worked really hard to get ready for this opportunity," Eastern coach Pat Rice said. "She worked incredibly hard all winter."

Rice also returns junior Morgan Kaiser and sophomores Claire Wavra, Julia Salkie and Emma Budde. Last year, Kaiser played at No. 3 singles where she went 11-6 and won a Hoosier Heartland Conference title. Wavra mostly played at No. 1 doubles and Salkie and Budde primarily played at No. 2 doubles. Overall, Salkie had a 12-4 record, Budde went 10-5 and Wavra was 9-9.

"All five returning players will be on varsity again, finding the two that will join them has been hard as we have several girls in contention," Rice said.

Those players include senior Ada Merritt, juniors Gracynn Anderson, Lainey Roberts and Kenzie Eagle, sophomore Teagan Bedwell and freshmen Reagan Princell and Hadley Salsbery.

"It will be a year where early on we might juggle around our lineups to see what works and what doesn't," Rice said, noting Salkie's versatility between singles and doubles as a plus. "We have a lot of girls that could fit in at singles or doubles, it will be fun to watch this lineup come together."

In Eastern's 3-2 victory over Lafayette Jeff to open the season, Wava played at No. 2 singles, Reagan Princell teamed with Salkie at No. 1 doubles and Kaiser and Budde teamed at No. 2 doubles. The Comets swept the doubles and Wavra won the decisive third point.

Rice is looking for a competitive season.

"We'd really like to get the HHC title back, we unfortunately haven't had our full complement of players the last couple years the night we played for the title so we are hoping that changes this season. We'd also like to have a successful, over .500 season, and compete for the sectional," he said.

TAYLOR

Andrea Saylor is the Titans' new coach. She played at Terre Haute South, where she was a second-team all-state doubles player.

"I came to Kokomo in 2019 to play tennis for Kristine Miller at IUK and have been here ever since. I graduated last May and have stuck around to work as a local realtor, help coach IUK as the assistant coach, and now coach at Taylor," Saylor said.

Saylor was excited about the Titans' turnout.

"I've been told that for the last two years, the team has wavered between five and six girls, and not able to field a full squad. This year I have 18 girls. Of those girls, I have six returning varsity players," she said.

"Overall, I'm expecting a lot of growth from all my returning players. They all have great attitudes and are hungry to get better and open to learning."

Saylor has junior Bella Dougan penciled in at No. 1 singles.

"I'm excited to see how she handles it," she said. "I'm also anticipating big things for sophomore Morgan DeBard, proving herself to be adaptable anywhere the team might need her."

Dougan and DeBard are part of the Titans' returning core. Among the newcomers, Saylor pointed to sophomore Ava Stackhouse as one to watch.

"She's never played tennis before this season, but she's a natural leader, has great athleticism and a go-getter attitude. She keeps her head up and never hesitates to cheer on all her teammates during practice," she said.

Saylor expects a lineup to quickly take shape.

"For the start of season, I'm missing two of my varsity girls due to late physicals and having to earn eligibility. However, I definitely have a lineup in mind and potentially a few variations, it'll just be about finding out what works best for us top to bottom," she said.

WESTERN

The Panthers' new coach is a familiar face. Kay Lazar previously coached Western's middle school team.

"I love the sport of tennis," she said. "My assistant coach is my husband, Jack, and we have tried extremely hard to teach the novices and push the veterans to a higher level of play.

"Any involvement of any kind of tennis is a plus for me. Howard County has a tremendous group of talented coaches and players. Western's tennis community is a phenomenal group of people. Coach [Judson] Quinn and I work closely together to design a solid tennis program."

Quinn led the Panthers to a 13-6 record last season. Seniors Liliana Hess and Elizabeth Mercer are the only returning players. They will form the No. 1 doubles team this year.

Lazar has plenty of options from which to fill the remaining spots. She has 26 players in the program.

Junior Sydney Ousley and senior Chanelle White, the top JV players last year, will play Nos. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Lazar is looking at either sophomore Katie Tupa or junior Fiona Lam for the No. 3 spot. They played doubles together on JV last year.

Juniors Abigail Nutt and Dasa'ia Bender are the No. 2 doubles team. They played No. 1 doubles on JV last year.

