GIRLS TENNIS: Goad concludes Berry career with run to regional final

Logansport senior Lydia Goad concluded her high school athletic career at the Kokomo girls tennis individual regional on Saturday.

Goad opened the day with a 6-2, 6-0 win over New Haven junior Abigail Snodgrass. It was Logansport’s first regional win in girls tennis since the Berries beat Eastern 4-1 in a team regional semifinal in 2014.

Goad was then defeated by Marion sophomore Shaeli Castaneda 6-3, 6-0 in the regional final to finish one win shy of the State Finals.

“I thought it was a great experience. It was awesome to have the opportunity to go to regional finals and represent Logansport and the girls tennis team,” Goad said. “The first match went well and the second match was more of a challenge because she could place the ball consistently and it was more fast-paced.”

Goad finished her senior season with an 18-6 record at No. 1 singles. It was quite remarkable in that she recorded one win total her freshman year playing in the top spot all four years for the Berries.

“I knew I had a lot of improvement to make throughout the years,” Goad said. “Each year I have improved due to more experience and getting stronger.

“I would have liked a different ending for the season by bringing home a regional win for LHS.”

Goad’s 18-6 record was Logan’s best since Whitney Jennings went 20-1 her senior year in 2014 at No. 1 singles.

The Berries went 15-6 as a team which was their best season in a decade, matching the 2014 team’s final record.

“I am so thankful for Coach [Adam] Thompson and Coach [Noah] Lange for their time and dedication that they gave to the team,” Goad said. “I am especially grateful for my teammates and how everyone came together to make it a positive and fun season. I also want to give a big thank you to Principal Matt Jones and Athletic Director Brian Strong for all their support throughout the season.”

Goad was also a basketball standout for the Berries. She scored 777 career points in three varsity seasons, averaging 10.8 ppg while making 127 3-pointers. She averaged 12.9 ppg as a senior.

The Berries went 14-10 her junior season which was their best since 2014. They dipped to 4-19 this past season following heavy losses to graduation.

“We had a very young team this year. It was challenging, but it was a memorable season,” Goad said.

Goad earned the Sue Jones Award this year, which is presented to the most outstanding senior female athlete of the year based on participation, scholarship and citizenship. The individual is selected by a vote of the head coaches, dean, assistant principals, principal and athletic director.

“It was an awesome surprise,” Goad said. “It was not something I expected and I feel very honored to have received it.”

Goad, the daughter of John and Jeanie Goad of Logansport, graduated with a 4.13 GPA.

“My future plans are to attended Purdue University to attain my bachelor’s in business management and then continue to law school,” Goad said.