Girls tennis: Fairfield Maharishi open season with sweep

Apr. 3—FAIRFIELD — While other schools were postponing action due to rainy weather, the Fairfield Maharishi girls tennis team moved indoors to open their season on Tuesday afternoon against Burlington-Notre Dame.

The Pioneers completed a sweep of the Nikes at the MUM indoor courts, winning 9-0 with six wins in singles play and three wins in doubles action. Returning state qualifier Ishita Mukadam and younger sister Poojita each scored 8-0 wins in the top two singles matches for Maharishi while freshman Ria Altynska-Ross added a eight-game sweep in her varsity debut for the Pioneers the No. 3 singles match over Burlington-Notre Dame freshman Paige Kramer.

Maharishi senior Daira Valls pulled away from Carli Cline for an 8-4 win in the No. 4 singles match. Pioneer juniors Joyce Wang and Aparajita Kalra also scored varsity debut wins in singles play with Wang earning an 8-5 victory over Micah Svoboda in the No. 5 match while Kalra picked up an 8-2 triumph over Jane Jong in the No. 6 match.

"We had three veterans, Ishita, Poojita and Daira, that led the way with singles victories," Maharishi head girls tennis coach Lawrence Eyre said. "Newcomers Ria, Joyce and Aparajita also earned wins against a young and improving Burlington-Notre Dame team."

Ishita and Poojita Mukadam teamed up to sweep Elizabeth Hamma and Kramer in the No. 1 doubles match. Kalra teamed up with Altynska-Ross to earn an 8-5 in the No. 2 doubles match for the Pioneers while Valls and Wang won 8-2 in No. 3 doubles play.

"Ria and Aparajita really sparkled in their debuts," Eyre said. "We were lucky to get to open the season indoors during the rain and snow that was falling outside."

Fairfield Maharishi (1-0) will look to head back outside on Monday afternoon at home. The Pioneers welcome Centerville to town for a dual at the Punj Tennis Center starting at 4:15 p.m.

"I'm glad for our energetic start," Eyre said. "We're looking forward to next Monday's match with Centerville."