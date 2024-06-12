Girls' tennis: Caribou, Fort Kent end long championship droughts

Jun. 12—LEWISTON — As skies grew darker, umbrellas popped open and drops increasingly splattered around him, John Habeeb looked up with a broad smile.

"It's not raining in my world," said Habeeb, longtime girls' tennis coach at Caribou High. "The sun is out."

Wednesday morning may have brought rain to the campus of Bates College, but the outlook for Aroostook County teams was positively dazzling.

First, Habeeb's Vikings won the program's first state championship in 29 years by edging Yarmouth, 3-2, on the strength of a doubles sweep and a victory at No. 3 singles. Then, after inclement weather forced action from the Wallach Tennis Center indoors to the corrugated, rubberized courts of nearby Merrill Gymnasium, Fort Kent clawed back from the precipice with a 3-2 decision in Class C over Waynflete.

Back in the fall, Fort Kent and Waynflete met in the Class C soccer state finals, and Wednesday's all-senior lineup from Fort Kent featured six of the players who endured an agonizing defeat decided on a second round of penalty kicks after 110 minutes of a scoreless tie.

The lone exception was at No. 1 singles, where Anah Albert faced Waynflete's Lucy Hart, who is headed to play college soccer at Vassar. Albert was Fort Kent's soccer team manager. On Wednesday, she played the match of her life, pulling out a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the third straight nail-biter after Waynflete opened a quick 2-0 advantage.

"I really didn't know if we were going to be able to pull it off," Albert said. "All four years of high school, it was our goal to win Northern Maine. We did that (Monday), and we just won states. So this is better than we could have ever imagined."

The only other appearance for Fort Kent in a tennis state final came in 1991. Michelle Lovley, the second-year head coach, was in high school at the time. Fort Kent lost to a Cape Elizabeth program that was early in what would become a nine-year title reign.

Playing indoors, Waynflete jumped ahead 2-0 with a No. 3 singles victory from Rosie DellaMattera-Christin (6-2, 6-0) and a No. 2 doubles victory form Sara Levenson and Elefe Angle (6-3, 6-3).

Mia Voisine, the goalkeeper in soccer, and Madeline Philbrook kept Fort Kent alive with a 6-1, 7-6 (1) victory at first doubles, and Julia Cyr knotted the overall match by winning 7-6 (6), 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

"Even though we were down, that didn't really alarm me," said Lovley, who is also an assistant soccer coach. "I knew they weren't going to give up without a fight. I actually felt we were going to be OK."

In the Class B finals, Yarmouth overpowered Caribou at the top two singles positions, with singles state champion Sofia Mavor (6-0, 6-0) and sophomore Adea Cobaj (6-2, 6-0) rolling to victory. Caribou won the rest, however, with Ella Bennett defeating fellow sophomore Sabina Petrucci 6-1, 6-2 at third singles and the doubles teams of Emmie McIntyre and Joslyn Griffeth (6-1, 6-2) and Madison Thibault and Madelynn Morrow (6-3, 6-4) finishing off the match just prior to the first bout of rain.

Morrow, a senior, competed in sprints, triple jump and pole vault last spring but opted for tennis this year because Caribou's track was under reconstruction.

"A lot of us may not have the technique that we might need, but we all have the hustle and the drive," Morrow said. "Knowing we are the underdogs probably helped us out (Wednesday). We've been working really hard."

Copy the Story Link