Girls tennis: Bulldogs win in the wind at East

Apr. 24—DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School girls tennis team took a tough Iowa Alliance south division win on Tuesday on a windy night in Des Moines.

The Bulldogs won, 10-1, to Des Moines East, sweeping the Scarlets in five of six singles matches dropping just one game in the process. Ottumwa added five more wins doubles play, including four sweeps in which the Bulldogs dropped just five total games.

"There were a lot of girls that took advantage of the wind and came up in the net to put the ball away quickly," Ottumwa head girls tennis coach Leanna White said. "We also had some new doubles teams that we put together."

Julia Diaz de Entresotos joined Emerson Keith for a thrilling battle in the No. 2 doubles match for Ottumwa, edging Kate Stemsrud and Jennifer Martinez in a 6-0, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) victory.

"Our girls did a good job communicating and covering each others' backs on deep shots," White said.

Ottumwa (4-2) is back in action at Ames on Thursday.