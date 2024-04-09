Girls tennis: Bulldogs finish fourth at Top Gun Tournament

Apr. 8—WATERLOO — Nellie Morgan and Julia Cordon Diazde Estresotos combined to win four matches on Saturday for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team, including a win in the debut of the teammates as the top doubles squad on Saturday at the Top Gun Tournament.

Morgan and Estresotos closed out play securing a third-place finish among the top doubles teams, winning 8-5 over Decorah teammates Evon Leitz and Olivia Huinker. Ottumwa finished fourth overall in the tournament, winning 12 matches throughout the day.

"We had a long and successful day of tennis," Ottumwa head coach Leanna White said. "Every single player got to play at least six matches. It was great seeing how much everyone learned within our first three weeks and things we can improve on."

Estresotos and Morgan each placed third in their respective singles' tournaments. Morgan, playing in the No. 2 singles tournament, finished in a three-way tie by winning two of three matches including 7-6 wins over Huinker and Clinton sophomore Maddie Rowden while Estresotos edged Leitz by a 7-6 score in the opening match in the No. 1 singles tournament.

"Everyone played their matches tough and neve gave up," White said. "I'm proud of everyone that had the opportunity to play."