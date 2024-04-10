Girls tennis: Bulldogs fall to Waukee

Apr. 9—OTTUMWA — On a competitive night of tennis at Jon Kneen Courts, Jordan Lee was able to complete a comeback to secure the only win of the night for the Ottumwa High School girls tennis team.

Lee bounced back in the No. 3 singles match after losing the opening set to Waukee sophomore Satvika Anbukumar, 7-5, to win the second set 6-3 forcing the match into a third-set super-tiebreaker with both players racing to score 10 points while winning by two.

Lee fell behind in the tiebreaker early, facing a 5-1 deficit at the first change-over. The Ottumwa sophomore then closed the gap after the second change-over before completing the comeback, winning 10-8 over Anbukumar in the most competitive match between the Bulldogs and Warriors in the dual at Jon Kneen Courts.

Waukee would ultimately claim the dual over Ottumwa, winning 10-1 including victories in two other tiebreakers on Tuesday. Julia Cordon Diazde Estresotos dropped a tough battle in the top singles match to Ashley Medina, falling 6-4 in the opening set before dropping a 7-4 tiebreaker in the second set.

Ava Barnes and Hunter Caldwell were also able to force a third-set 10-point tiebreaker in the No. 4 doubles match as the Ottumwa teammates responded to a 6-4 loss in the opening set to Waukee teammates Sara McCrary and Bryn Mineck with a 6-4 win in the second set. McCrary and Mineck were able to win another long battle in the third-set tiebreaker, edging Barnes and Caldwell 10-8 to help secure the win.

Ottumwa (1-1) will be back on their home courts at the Ottumwa Country Club on Thursday for an Iowa Alliance Conference south division dual against Des Moines Lincoln. Action gets underway at 3 p.m.