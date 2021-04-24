GIRLS' TENNIS: Braves edge Warriors

Apr. 24—NEW ALBANY — Visiting Borden outlasted Christian Academy 3-2 on Friday afternoon.

The Braves swept the doubles matches — including at No. 2 where Mackenzie Weatherford and Savannah Owings picked up their first varsity victory — and also picked up a win at No. 2 singles while the Warriors won at Nos. 1 and 3 singles.

"It was a great match and all of the girls played so well and gave it 100 percent," CAI coach Steve Baldwin said.

.

BORDEN 3, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 2

Singles: Elana Hamby (CAI) d. Claire Hall 6-1, 7-5; Avery Carter (B) d. Anna Neal 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; Grace Kruetner (CAI) d. Ava Voyles 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7).

Doubles: Paige Robinson-Calleigh Baird (B) d. Maddie Paul-Lacy Kendall 6-3, 6-2; Savannah Owings-Mackenzie Weatherford (B) d. Rebecca Wright-Emily Lang 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3.