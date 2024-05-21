GIRLS TENNIS: Berries fall to Indians in epic title match

May 20—The Logansport girls tennis team had a 2-1 lead on Twin Lakes but the Indians had two of the best basketball players in the state deciding the final two points of the sectional championship.

Olivia Nickerson and Addison Bowsman came through for the Indians to lift them to a 3-2 victory over the Berries in the title match of the Logansport Sectional on Saturday.

The Indians (7-4) won their first sectional title in girls tennis in two years and denied the Berries (15-6) what would have been their first title since 2017.

Nickerson's match against Katelyn Barber at No. 3 singles took 3 hours and 15 minutes to decide and was the deciding point. Nickerson recorded a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win to give the Indians the title.

It was a match that featured long rallies and might have set a state record for most deuce points in a single match.

"The whole time I was just thinking 'I don't want to let my team down,'" Nickerson said after an epic battle. "Yeah, you want to win, but your whole team is out there waiting for you. I just kept thinking 'I'm not going to lose, I can't lose for my team.'"

It was a 3-hour, 15-minute match in 80-degree, sunny conditions.

"Yeah, it was hot, but I was trying not to let it get to me," Nickerson said. "It's hot for both of us so you've just got to drink water and move on."

Nickerson will graduate as the most prolific 3-point shooter in state history. She was going against Barber, who was one of two finalists for the prestigious Sue Jones Award this year at LHS. The award is presented to the most outstanding senior female athlete of the year based on participation, scholarship and citizenship.

Nickerson's point guard, Bowsman, recorded a 6-4, 7-5 win over Lexi Brown at No. 2 singles. It was another matchup of athletes as if not for injuries Brown would've had a good shot at being a multiple-time state finalist in gymnastics for the Berries.

Lydia Goad defeated Lindze Andrews 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for the first point of the day for the Berries. Andrews stepped up from the JV team for the Indians as No. 1 singles player Ava Kaufmann was out due to attending a wedding.

Goad won the Sue Jones Award on Monday. Also a basketball standout, she improved to 17-5 on the season at No. 1 singles and will continue her season this week at the Kokomo individual sectional.

"I could see her making it to the regional next weekend potentially depending on what players are coming out," Logansport coach Adam Thompson said.

Goldie Kitchell and Violet Pherson defeated Addison Woodley and Caroline Duffey 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles for Logan's second point of the day.

Ava Bouwkamp and Morgan Galyen defeated Rylee Zimmerman and Katelyn Maxson 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for Twin Lakes' first point.

Thompson said the Berries' 15 wins was the most he's had in six years as the girls tennis coach and 10 years as the boys tennis coach.

"We had a really good season. Fifteen wins," Thompson said. "I don't think any of us are satisfied with not adding a sectional to that. Losing a sectional will hurt and burn but I'm proud of their effort this season, I'm proud of their growth. Overall a good season."

He added it's rare to see a high school match go well over the three-hour mark.

"Not very often. But there were long rallies, all the sets were close, so I'm not surprised," he said. "Nickerson has that clutch gene and I thought Barber held her own. They went back and forth and so I'm proud of her effort there."

While Bowsman was named a Junior All-Star this year in basketball, Nickerson might have been the biggest snub in the state for the Indiana All-Star team.

"At the end of the day I just go out and do my thing. Congrats to all the girls that made it. They're all good so I think the next step is I'm going to Bethel, so I'm not really worried about it," Nickerson said.

Nickerson is going to play basketball on scholarship at Bethel and will be teammates there with Caston's Isabel Scales, who was the Loganland Player of the Year this year.

"I'm excited. I've talked to her a little bit. I've watched her play. She's a good player and she's really nice so I'm just excited," Nickerson said.

Nickerson had a basketball career at Twin Lakes that included scoring 2,027 points and making a state-record 406 3-pointers at a 39% clip as the 5-foot-6 senior guard had unlimited range. She shot 87% from the foul line and averaged 19.9 ppg for her four-year career.

The Indians went 28-1 and were semistate finalists in Class 3A her junior year. After heavy losses to graduation and playing in what was arguably the best conference in the state outside of the Indianapolis area, the Indians went 15-10 this past season.

"I'm just happy it ended with my best friend (Bowman). I'm glad that I had the run to semistate and I've had all good memories, so I'm just happy," Nickerson said.

Twin Lakes plays Seeger at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kokomo Regional. Kokomo plays Harrison in the other semifinal. The final is Wednesday.