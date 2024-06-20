Girls' talent level on full display at Section 7

Jun. 19—College coaches flooded courts 4 and 9 at State Farm Stadium Friday, June 14 for the first day of girls' weekend at the Section 7 mega showcase.

Hamilton, an Open Division semifinalist last year, was facing off against Etiwanda, the No. 1 ranked team in the country out of California a year ago. Just to the south, Desert Vista, the Open Division runner up, faced Ontario Christian, another power program out of California.

The four teams feature Division I prospects, some who can go on to major powerhouse programs at the next level. The second annual girls' weekend at Section 7, along with the more than 100 college coaches in attendance, is a nod to how far girls' basketball has come in recent years. The popularity of the sport is rising. The talent level, too.

"There's a heightened interest overall," said Cedric Cobb senior, the lead girls' basketball scout for Arizona Prep Hoops. "You used to see a handful of good girls but now it's anywhere and everywhere. It's also the girls coming behind them. The girls going into eighth grade are better than some of those in high school.

"Girls have become more interested at a younger age."

Many call it the "Caitlin Clark effect." Some would argue the game started to grow before the former Iowa star took the NCAA by storm over the last two years.

Diana Turasi has been a great ambassador for women's basketball. Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Tamika Catchings have all made an impact, too.

They've opened the door for a new wave of women to take over the sport, including Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and JuJu Watkins — to name a few.

That has started trickling down to the youth level, where girls have become more interested in the sport at a younger age. They're training harder, developing faster and making names for themselves earlier.

"I think nationally, girls' basketball is catching people's eyes," Desert Vista Head Coach Erin O'Bryan said. "I think girls are specializing in it a lot sooner, which has its pros and cons. These kids are doing things at a younger age I never tried until I got to college. They're seeking out the competition."

"The game is just growing and it's going to attract more athletes."

Desert Vista participated at Section 7 with several freshmen on the roster. Cherri Hatter, a 2028 guard, is already regarded as the best for her age in Arizona. She found instant chemistry with other top players for Desert Vista, including seniors Trinity Jones, Dylan Swindle and Saniya Jones.

Much like Hatter may accomplish in the winter, Swindle was a starter from day one at Desert Vista. She was part of the team that helped set a new standard for the Thunder girls.

Dave Williams, Swindle's coach her first two seasons, recalled how surprised he was when he made the switch from boys to girls to lead Desert Vista for two seasons. Now at McClintock, he's seeing much of the same: Young talent well beyond their age.

"Girls are more fundamental and talent wise, it's gone up," Williams said. "I think the girls' club scene is a lot more competitive now. There's a lot more girls training early and involved with the game, that love the game ... it's a different culture now. Until three years ago I had no idea it was like this."

Section 7 has become a staple summer event to help showcase the rise in talent. Though, for the girls, it didn't rise to the same level as the boys until last year.

Four years ago, teams played inside the gym at Brophy. Only eight girls' teams were invited to the showcase.

Two years later due to a hiatus during Covid, the boys were moved to State Farm Stadium. Girls were invited, but it was limited again to a handful of Arizona teams with just one game late at night. But the interest continued to grow, leading to the first-ever girls' weekend last year. Teams from across the west coast flocked to State Farm Stadium for the event. Many were left in awe at the opportunity to play inside of an NFL stadium. That feeling still remains.

"We have the biggest and best event in the country here in Arizona," Perry Head Coach Andrew Curtis said. "The top teams have five stars and some of the best recruits in the country. This is the mecca for June basketball."

Curtis' Perry team was in one of the higher brackets for Section 7 this year. That meant facing off against national powers.

The Pumas took on the No. 2 team in the country from last season Archbishop Mitty. Injuries played a role in the Pumas' loss, but Curtis saw it as a learning experience for his girls.

Learning from a different environment and different teams is what most players and coaches get out of the event. Girls are taught to shoot in a bigger setting. They're taught different styles of basketball and, perhaps most importantly, they're taught how to play under pressure with college coaches walking around the courts.

Seton Catholic Head Coach Karen Self said the opportunity is unique for her players, which she believes will continue to feed into growing the game and thus, improve talent.

"There's more attention and bigger focus on women's sports," Self said. "The talent in Arizona is as good as it's ever been. It's great to see them competing with high level programs."

Self echoed sentiments of other coaches about the rise in the level of talent in Arizona. Dobson Head Coach Henry Bribiescas, who has been around girls' high school basketball for many years, said his first thought when he saw the caliber of some teams at Section 7 was simple.

"Wow."

"Just to play here, be here and see the upper levels of play, it helps our young ones especially," Bribiescas said. "It's great to see the competition for Arizona teams."

