Girls swimming and diving: Willmar Cardinals' relay, Schueler advance to finals

Nov. 17—MINNEAPOLIS — Aubrey Schueler and Willmar's 200-yard freestyle relay team have advanced to the final day of the Class A swimming and diving championships on Friday.

The Class A swimming and diving finals are set for noon Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Schueler, a senior, placed ninth in the 100 butterfly (1 minute, 0.07 seconds) and 13th in the 50 freestyle with a lifetime best of 24.88. Her previous best in the 50 freestyle was 24.55, which came in the Section 3A championships on Nov. 11.

Willmar's 200 freestyle relay took 15th place in 1:42.40. The team of sophomore Noelle Becker, junior Kaylee Hurley, senior Cate Brogren and Schueler entered the race with a seed time 1:41.59, which also ranked No. 15 among the teams competing in the 200 freestyle relay.

Minnewaska/Morris sophomore Lyla Stadtherr took 21st in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.42). Her seed time of 1:10.67 ranked No. 22 in the field.

Lyla Stadtherr was also a part of the Gators' 400 freestyle relay team, which placed 24th (3:53.03) after its seed time ranked No. 24 in the field. She competed with teammates in senior Soffia Stadtherr and juniors Becca Femrite and Melena Longtin.

Litchfield senior Adeline Lundin finished in 26th place in the 100 backstroke (1:02.24). She improved her placing by one spot as her seed time of 1:01.71 ranked No. 27.