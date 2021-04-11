Girls’ Sweet 16: Sacred Heart wins fifth title after championship thriller

Josh Moore, Jared Peck
·6 min read

A meeting of throwback champions delivered a title bout befitting of their legacies.

Sacred Heart defeated Marshall County, 49-47, to win the 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 championship on Saturday night.

BOX SCORE: Sacred Heart 49, Marshall County 47

Neither team ever led by more than five points, and most of the second half was played within a single-possession margin over the final 12 minutes. Josie Gilvin, a Sacred Heart junior, sealed the deal by blocking a go-ahead three-point attempt by Marshall County’s Jada Driver with 8 seconds to play. The Marshals earned another possession with 1.4 seconds to go but failed to get a shot off after a potential foul call resulted instead in an inbound with just 0.2 seconds to play.

Gilvin was named tournament MVP. She had four points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks and five steals in the final game.

It was Sacred Heart’s first championship since 2004 and its fifth overall, matching Ashland Blazer, Butler and Laurel County for the most in state history.

Marshall County was vying for its third title and first since 1984.

Sacred Heart&#x002019;s Josie Gilvin (33) was named Sweet 16 MVP.
Sacred Heart’s Josie Gilvin (33) was named Sweet 16 MVP.

Marshall County’s Halle Langhi struck first with a wide-open layup 75 seconds into the contest and after three straight Sacred Heart misses. Alexandra Wolff and Triniti Ralston hit jumpers on the Valkyries’ next two trips, the second a three-pointer, to put them in front. They went up by five on a Reagan Bender layup before the Marshals offered a 4-0 answer. Gilvin, who came up with three steals in the first period, sunk a pair of free with 27 seconds following her last to give Sacred Heart a 12-9 lead heading into the second.

The Marshals missed as many shots in the first quarter — five — as they did their earlier semifinal game against Henderson County, and failed to connect on their first two tries in the second quarter before Langhi delivered a layup at the 5:43 mark. Cayson Conner converted an and-one free throw 40 seconds later to tie the game. Sacred Heart from there regained the lead three times only to have Marshall answer. With a little more than a minute left, Bender fed a cutting Gilvin for an easy layup, and Conner went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line in an another bid at a Marshall response. Gilvin dished to Ralston for a corner three near as time wound down to give the Valkyries a 26-22 halftime lead.

Marshall County found a flow out of the break. The Marshals scored eight straight to take a 30-26 lead, and eventually swelled it to five on a Langhi jumper before the Valkyries evened things again; Ralston got a kind bounce on a trey from the top of the key and Bender right after stole an inbound and got an easy two to tie it at 33-all. Sacred Heart briefly went back ahead on an Angelina Pelayo jumper before Marshall closed with the final four pounts; a layup by Conner gave it a 37-35 edge.

Ralston connected from three again to kick off a 5-0 burst by the Valkyries to open the fourth. Sophie Galloway swiftly answered for Marshall, delivering a tip-in and a jumper on consecutive possessions to start an 8-2 run for the Marshals. Marshall County held a narrow lead until it fouled Ralston on a three-point attempt; she sunk all three to tie the game at 47 with 2:33 to play.

Sacred Heart twice ended up with the ball inside the final two minutes on crucial calls — a jump ball tie-up and a walk near mid-court — and capitalized on the second, going up 49-47 on a Wolff putback on a Ralston miss from three with 55 seconds left. Marshall attempted an entry pass to Langhi out of a timeout but it was stolen by Bender, beginning a series of Sacred Heart inbound passes followed by Marshall County fouls.

The Valkyries lost the last inbound, giving Marshall another opportunity. Driver got a three-pointer off but it was blocked by Gilvin, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw series. Marshall County was able to inbound twice with under 2 seconds left but were unable to get a shot up.

Highlights

Recommended Stories

  • How to watch the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing match

    Will professional MMA fighter Ben Askren knock internet personality Jake Paul into the next decade? You'll find out on April 17.

  • Ex-UFC champs Eddie Alvarez, Demetrious Johnson set to grow ONE's U.S. fanbase

    ONE is counting on Johnson and Alvarez to help it build a broader fanbase in the U.S.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Masters 2021: Tiger Woods ribs Dustin Johnson from afar

    Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Injury Updates for LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and more

    Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.

  • NFL draft betting: Mac Jones is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 3 to the 49ers

    The betting market has spoken about the third pick of the draft.

  • Texas Senate passes bill requiring teams with government contracts to play national anthem at games

    The bill that gained traction after the Mavericks temporarily stopped playing the anthem now advances to the Texas House.

  • Rookie Snapshot: Wide Receivers

    Liz Loza and draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top wide receivers — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

  • Flyers aim to keep guard up against Sabres

    The Philadelphia Flyers look to stay in playoff contention when they host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. They will move even closer if they can come up with two more points against the Sabres. "We know," Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere said on NBC Sports Philadelphia, when asked if his team is keeping tabs on the standings.

  • Butler scores 28, Heat beat depleted Lakers 110-104

    MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo added 18 points but limped off the court, favoring his right knee, after a dunk late in the fourth quarter. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo, acquired in a trade with Houston on March 25, will be evaluated Friday.

  • Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce accept UFC fighter Julian Marquez's pickleball challenge

    The Chiefs players immediately accepted Marquez's offer to go toe-to-toe. On a court. Not in a ring or on a field.

  • Mike Perry at a loss after UFC on ABC 2: ‘I used to be great’

    Mike Perry, who has one fight left on his contract, fell to under .500 with the promotion for the first time at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Olympic favorite? Sha’Carri Richardson ‘sends shockwaves’ with 100m time

    It's been 25 years since the last U.S. Olympic gold medalist in the women's 100m. Sha'Carri Richardson looks like the sprinter who can end that drought.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Catching No-Nos: Padres' Caratini an MLB 1st with 2nd in row

    Victor Caratini is a no-no catcher. When hometown pitcher Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter for the San Diego Padres in their franchise history, Caratini became the first MLB catcher to be behind the plate for consecutive no-hitters in the league for different teams. “He was the first one to embrace me,” Musgrove said of Caratini.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.