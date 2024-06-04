Girls Summer League at Edgewood starts on Wednesday

Jun. 4—Staff Report

For the next four Wednesdays in June, Ashtabula County girls basketball teams will gather at Edgewood High School for summer hoops.

Games are from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.

The format is that two games will run side to side. There will be full court and rotation with three teams going.

"Summer league is great for the team to get together and get used to each other," Warriors coach Randy Vencill said. "You also get to see what to expect from other county teams in the upcoming season."

For Geneva's Emily Vossers, the league is a chance for her team to get more playing time

and keep making progress forward through competition and developing

skills.

"After graduating our top three scorers and leaders, we are looking to take this summer as an opportunity to continue building our team chemistry and to help continue to develop each player's skills."

Vossers already likes the higher attendance this year for the Eagles' summer program.

"The girls are really buying in because they know the work they put in now will transfer to the winter," she said.

Grand Valley's

Zack Sirrine said the league is a good chance for his team to develop and learn.

"I think it's a great opportunity to get the girls some experience playing against the talented teams and players that our county has to offer," he said.

Jefferson, Conneaut and Lakeside will have new coaches for the upcoming season.

Brandon Hanna is taking over the Falcons program.

"We're looking forward to getting the ball rolling," he said. "Open gym has been going well. It's good for us to compete against people outside of our gym."

Nicole Grimmett is making the move from Lakeside to Conneaut.

"It gives us a great opportunity to work on some team aspects of our game," she said. "Coming in as a new coach, it will be nice for me to see how the current group works together and how they respon in situations."

Grimmett said the league is good for the county schools.

"It gives the kids more opportunity to just play and have fun while working to get better," she said.