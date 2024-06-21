Girls state hoops finals to stay at CEFCU Arena through 2029

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — The home of the IHSA girls’ basketball state finals will remain the same through 2029.

Illinois State University, the IHSA and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau have agreed to extend the contract through 2029 for the girls’ state finals.

CEFCU Arena has hosted the girls’ state finals since 1992. This extension comes following the change to the state finals schedule, which guarantees that all teams will have two days of play.

