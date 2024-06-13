Girls state golf: Owatonna’s Jirele wins 3A title, Simley’s McCauley wraps HS career with third-place finish

Owatonna’s Carmen Jirele finished 34th at the Class 3A girls golf state tournament a year ago.

But she’d played so well since then, from the summer of 2023 into this spring, and she performed at a high level in Big Nine conference play, as well as in sections. So, Jirele entered this week’s tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids with high expectations.

“I was thinking maybe like top seven-ish,” Jirele said.

And then the sophomore ended up winning the whole thing. That came as a clear surprise to her.

After leading the tournament following the first round Tuesday, Jirele’s final round was filled with ups and downs. She bogeyed three straight holes on the front nine to cough up the lead.

She birdied No. 14, but then bogeyed No. 16. She stayed the course through it all.

She stepped up to the difficult par-3 17th and hit a tee shot just off the green that left her with a lengthy putt from the fringe that she then drained. But after a good look at birdie on No. 18 didn’t fall, Jirele figured winning the tournament was out of reach.

She was a shot back at that point.

But scoreboard checks as time elapsed revealed something different. Maple Grove senior Amelia Morton was the tournament leader and in the midst of an incredible round in blustery conditions when Jirele stepped off the course.

But then Morton triple-bogeyed No. 16, putting Jirele back in front. When that update hit, Jirele looked a little stunned. Then Morton parred No. 17, meaning she’d have to eagle the final par 4 to tie. Morton hit a massive drive, leaving a chip for her second. She gave it a great run, but it stopped a few feet short of the hole. As soon as it did, Jirele’s face briefly hit her hands.

“Kind of crazy,’ Jirele said. “Just surreal.”

Morton hit the birdie putt to finish at even par for the day and 1-under par for the tournament — one shot back of Jirele, who shot a 73 on Wednesday to finish at 2-under for the week.

Three shots back were Orono’s Ava Hanneman and Simley’s Reese McCauley. McCauley — the defending champ and a two-time winner — started the day five back, and forced herself into contention with a string of four birdies from holes No. 8-15.

“I kind of knew the entire back nine I was just trying to be really aggressive. Somewhat conservative, but really aggressive when I can,” McCauley said. “I ended up being able to make a few putts on the back, which was nice. Yeah, I kind of was in a little bit of a rhythm.”

But after birdieing No. 15 to move within two of the lead, McCauley’s tee shot on No. 16 found the water. She recovered nicely to card a bogey, but that effectively ended her title hopes. The senior hit the ball well both days, but “just couldn’t really make a ton of putts.”

McCauley had a large contingent of fans in attendance, including her sister, Isabella, and new Gophers head coach Matt Higgins. She’ll join both in the fall at the U.

“I’m really excited. I’m excited for the team aspect and stuff, too,” McCauley said. “I’m excited to be with my sister. I know there’s really good competition in those college tournaments.”

As for Jirele, who has two more years of high school golf to play?

“I’m just looking to continue to improve,” she said, “and be better.”

OF NOTE

-Maple Grove won the team title with 611 strokes over two days, 17 shots clear of second-place Wayzata. Minnetonka was third. East Ridge finished in sixth.

-Lakeville South’s Jovie Ordal finished in a tie for fifth for the tournament at 4-over.

-The round of the day Wednesday belonged to Apple Valley senior Avary Johnson, who shot a 4-under 68 — 16 shots better than her Round 1 score — to move up to 11th overall for the tournament.

Related Articles