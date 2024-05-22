Girls Softball: Del Norte 3, Mater Dei 0

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- A very fast clean CIF Open Division softball game on Tuesday afternoon with Mater Dei making the trek from Chula Vista to 4S Ranch to face Del Norte. The Nighthawks won 3-0 to advance to the championship game on Saturday night to play one seed Poway at UCSD. It will be the one seed Titans against two seed Del Norte.

The Nighthawks were lead by a stellar pitching performance by senior Jessica Phelps, Phelps, will be attending Princeton in the fall and will continue her softball career as well. She was amazing on Tuesday throwing a complete game shutout allowing just one hit in the first inning. Run support came in three consecutive innings by the Nighthawks, In the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th by Ava Giaime RBI single, Lainey Llamas a solo homerun, Miranda Mosqueda RBI single.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.